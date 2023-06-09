Liberal Sportswriters Help Punish Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass For The Crime Of Upsetting The Left

Videos by OutKick

If there were any remaining doubts about who sports teams actually care about, the Anthony Bass situation should put that to rest.

After 10 days of speculation, Anthony Bass was officially dealt his final punishment for the crime of supporting the Target and Bud Light boycotts.

The decision to designate Bass for assignment was characterized by the team as primarily a baseball choice.

But in a sign of how progressive activism is infused into modern sportswriting, the far left contingent of MLB writers is beside themselves with joy.

Gregor Chisholm, far left Toronto Star writer, tweeted out his joy and exuberance over Bass’s punishment, while also saying it was “too little, 10 days too late.”

He also expressed that the decision overshadowed what should be a “joyous (Pride) weekend of baseball.”

Chisholm then shared a tweet from someone who self-describes herself as a “Queer spoonie polyam author,” who was “disappointed” and “hurt” by Anthony Bass trying to make amends.

Anthony Bass was invited to catch the 1st pitch at tonight’s Pride game by the person throwing, as an olive branch to help mend relations.



The intent of the decision was excellent, but the impact is causing hurt across our community.



Another far left sportswriter for The Athletic celebrated with a remarkably unaware tweet. “This was on the door at the Rogers Centre today,” Kaitlyn McGrath wrote describing a pride flag with a Blue Jays logo. “Hopefully Anthony Bass saw it on his way out.”

Of course, it never occurred to McGrath or to Chisholm or any of the other far left sportswriters the hypocrisy of saying “everyone is welcome” while purposefully saying Bass isn’t welcome.

But when have the left ever cared about blatant hypocrisy?

TORONTO, ON – MAY 30: Anthony Bass #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a statement to the media before playing the Milwaukee Brewers at the Rogers Centre on May 30, 2023. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Anthony Bass Shows That The Biggest Crime Is Upsetting The Left

McGrath continued to show how vociferously she rooted for Bass to be punished.

When talking to Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins, she demanded to know why it took so long for them to punish Bass.

Of course, Atkins, being a coward, immediately caved.

“Well I wish that we could take that back if that is the case. We don’t want anyone feeling hurt,” he said.

Over and over again, teams fall on their knees to beg forgiveness for the slightest possibility that the left could be even remotely offended. Even DFA’ing Bass isn’t enough, because it took too long for the LGBTQ+ community’s liking.

But when it comes to anti-Christian hate groups, far left sportswriters have the exact opposite point of view.

LA Times writers said “right-wing meanies” were to blame for the team making the correct decision to cancel the award.

Naturally, after the Dodgers caved to cowardice, the left framed it as taking too long to repair the “hurt” caused.

Yet Catholics and Christians continue to explain how they’re hurt by the Dodgers’ actions, without support.

Sportswriters Are Endlessly Hypocritical

The hypocrisy is, of course, that one group’s feelings are prioritized above another’s.

When Christians are offended, they’re told they’re snowflakes or soft, or to not let the door hit them on the way out.

But when a player shares a video expressing support for boycotts of Target for targeting children, the far left goes on a weeks long rampage.

Not only should Bass be excommunicated, it should have happened immediately.

That’s the standard liberal writers hold teams to. Comply with our demands right away, or else.

And teams continue to comply. Because the truth is, they don’t care about Christian fans or conservative fans.

They care about protecting their reputation with progressive media members and the LGBTQ+ community. That’s it.

With the Bass punishment and groveling apologies, the Blue Jays sent a clear signal of who comes first to them. And always will.