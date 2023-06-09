Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass Designated For Assignment After He Apologized For Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

Toronto Blue Jays have designated pitcher Anthony Bass for assignment. This move comes at an interesting time as the pitcher has been in the midst of an apology tour for appearing to support conservative boycotts of Target and Bud Light.

The team announced that they were activating righty Mitch White from the 60-day injured list. They then designated Bass for assignment. It hasn’t yet been revealed where the team plans to send him.

While the move isn’t super conspicuous, the timing certainly is, as it comes with Bass doing the apology rounds for sharing an Instagram video that cited reasons why Christians should boycott companies like Bud Light and Target.

Because an athlete criticizing MLB’s woke agenda — especially in Canada — is verboten, Bass offered an apology. One that sounded like he was holding up that day’s newspaper while giving it.

Weird, I don’t see any of the players who support BLM, far left extremism, or the sexualization of children by the LGBTQ rainbow mafia having to apologize for shit. Weird. https://t.co/pP5TRm1kMV — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 30, 2023

However, it didn’t stop there. Bass was still forced to bend the knee to the mob.

The Blue Jays selected him to catch the ceremonial first pitch during the team’s Pride Night. That event is scheduled for this weekend. Given this latest bit of roster news, who knows what the plans are now?

The Bass situation in Toronto comes as the MLB juggles another easily avoidable controversy in Los Angeles. There, the Dodgers have faced intense criticism for their plans to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of drag queens who openly mock Catholicism.

