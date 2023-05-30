Clayton Kershaw Says He Disagrees With Dodgers’ Decision To Honor Anti-Catholic Drag Group

Videos by OutKick

Clayton Kershaw, the most prominent member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization has spoken out against the team’s outrageous behavior.

The 35-year-old, three time Cy Young Award winner was responding to the team’s ridiculous decision to honor an anti-Catholic drag group.

After the initial announcement, the team faced heavy criticism from Senator Marco Rubio. That led to the correct choice to withdraw the award from the controversial group.

Before, of course, caving to criticism from progressive sportswriters and far left activists.

Kershaw then seemed to quietly respond, announcing the return of the Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium after a hiatus.

READ: CLAYTON KERSHAW ANNOUNCES CHRISTIAN FAITH + FAMILY DAY AT DODGER STADIUM IN INTERESTINGLY TIMED INSTAGRAM POST

Now he’s officially confirmed the announcement was related to the team’s cowardice and offensive decision making.

“I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up,” Kershaw said to the Los Angeles Times. “Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers].”

About time.

Apr 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws in the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kershaw Contradicts Dodgers’ Terrible Decision Making

He went further into why he disagrees with the team honoring the anti-Christian group.

“I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions,” Kershaw said. “It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with.”

Kershaw said it was “tough” to see videos of how the group behaves. After the team caved to activists, videos were posted to social media of the group dancing around a crucifix.

Dodgers pitcher @ClaytonKersh22 has Col. 3:23 in his bio: "Whatever you do, work at it w/ all your heart as working for the Lord." Manager Dave Roberts has said, "My relationship w/ Christ is the most important thing in my life." Will they be silent as @Dodgers honor this group? pic.twitter.com/ZVMbrtEpmK — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 23, 2023

He also explained that he spoke to his wife Ellen and decided that the best way to contradict the Dodgers’ offensive choice was to respond by showing what they do support.

“For us, we felt like the best thing to do in response was, instead of maybe making a statement condemning or anything like that, would be just to instead try to show what we do support, as opposed to maybe what we don’t,” Kershaw said. “And that was Jesus. So to make Christian Faith Day our response is what we felt like was the best decision.

“This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ community or pride or anything like that,” Kershaw continued. “This is simply a group that was making fun of a religion, that I don’t agree with.”

How Much Will Dodgers’ Decision Hurt Them?

The uproar over the Dodgers organization’s promotion of anti-Christian bigotry has taken on heightened importance.

Conservatives have finally taken some momentum away from the relentless onslaught of far left cultural domination.

Bud Light started the backlash with their Dylan Mulvaney partnership, followed by Target boycotts for their promotion of transgender themed clothes targeted at children.

Now the Dodgers have faced an organized campaign to fight back against their anti-Christian sentiments.

These are unforced errors that never needed to happen. The Dodgers easily could have honored a different group at their pride night event; one that doesn’t offend a substantial portion of their fanbase and players.

Initially, that’s what it seemed like they’d do. But as soon as they got push back from the left, they caved.

This decision could have more significant consequences beyond just upsetting conservatives, however.

Kershaw has famously decided to make contract decisions year-by-year, meaning he’s once again a free agent after the 2023 season.

He’s long debated going to play close to home for the Texas Rangers. So what if the Dodgers’ purposeful choice to demean his religious beliefs plays a role in choosing to leave after the season?

Would left leaning Dodgers fans, so quick to respond, “bye,” when the right protests, have the same reaction if Kershaw leaves?

The organization of Vin Scully and devout religious figures like Sandy Koufax should know better. But as a modern corporation, the Dodgers are first and foremost concerned with not offending the ideology of the far left.

Clayton Kershaw shows that not everyone agrees with the team’s turn against sanity.