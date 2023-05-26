Clayton Kershaw Announces Christian Faith + Family Day At Dodger Stadium In Interestingly Timed Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be doing their best to limit the damage after inviting, then disinviting, then saying “Y’know what? Actually, no, you’re re-invited,” to a group of anti-Catholic drag queens.

Now, the team’s star pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, has announced the return of the team’s Christian Faith + Family Day at Dodger Stadium.

That’s rather conspicuous timing, is it not?

The Dodgers received intense pushback when they announced that they would be honoring the LA chapter of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of drag queens who unabashedly mock Catholicism.

Honoring them. As community heroes!

To quote Maggie Simpson, “This is indeed a disturbing universe…”

Even Senator Marco Rubio sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred condemning this decision, which led to the team disinviting the group. But when other LGBT organizations said they wouldn’t show up to the Dodgers Pride Night on June 16, they were reinvited.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the team said.

So, now, as the heat ramps up again, the Dodgers have unveiled Christian Faith + Family Night, which was certainly planned all along and by no means an attempt to save face following the whole nun drag queen fiasco.

Damage Control? Or Do The Dodgers Think Christians Are Idiots?

In Kershaw’s post, he touts the “relaunch” of Christian Faith + Family Day. This means at some point it was scrapped. It sure looks like the team quickly threw it together again as a Hail Mary (no pun intended) to win back any and all fans who were disgusted by them bending the knee to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and their supporters.

Of course, most people won’t fall for this. Will they really feel like this is genuine when a month and a half earlier the team presented an award to a group that openly mocks their faith?

I don’t think so.

The Dodgers are trying to please both sides the way Bud Light and then more recently Target have. That doesn’t work, all you end up doing is making everyone mad.

So, how do you avoid this problem? You just don’t do these partisan theme nights. You’re a baseball team! Put together a good game night experience, put a decent team on the field, and people will show up to drop money on $14 Bud Lights Coors Lights.

No. Instead, they try to target small slivers of the population at a time for one night. And look where that got them.

It’s clear that Kershaw is passionate about this event, and for that reason, let’s hope it does well. But it’s a real shame that the organization is using him to clean up their mess, which could’ve been easily avoided.

