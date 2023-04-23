Lenny Dykstra Celebrates 76ers Sweep With Shot At Jill Biden

Videos by OutKick

You’ve heard of the “Drake Curse,” but how about the Jill Biden Curse?

The Philadelphia 76ers swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. And if you ask former MLB star Lenny Dykstra, it’s because Jill Biden wasn’t in the building.

“Congratulations to the @sixers on sweeping the Nets in the first round,” Dykstra tweeted. “Hopefully it won’t get all f-cked up in the Finals, like with the Phillies and Eagles, by the curse of DOCTOR Jill Biden showing up.”

Congratulations to the @sixers on sweeping the Nets in the first round. Hopefully it won’t get all fucked up in the Finals, like with the Phillies and Eagles, by the curse of DOCTOR Jill Biden showing up. — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) April 23, 2023

This isn’t the first time Dykstra has suggested the First Lady might be bad luck.

When the Philadelphia Phillies lost three straight to the Houston Astros to lose the 2022 World Series, Dykstra blamed the team’s collapse on Jill Biden.

“Better luck next time, #Phillies,” he tweeted. “Might be better off rolling out that red carpet for Lenny Dykstra instead of Dr. Jill Biden. (9 hits in 3 games since she showed up.)”

Better luck next time, #Phillies. Might be better off rolling out that red carpet for Lenny Dykstra instead of Dr. Jill Biden. (9 hits in 3 games since she showed up.) — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) November 6, 2022

Dykstra played 12 MLB seasons from 1985 until 1996. He spent eight seasons with the Phillies. He made the All-Star squad three times during his tenure in Philadelphia, and he won the Silver Slugger Award in 1993.

Jill Biden hugs the Phillie Phanatic. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Is Lenny Dykstra exposing a pattern?

Dr. Jill Biden isn’t just a baseball fan. Turns out, she likes football, too.

Back in October, she was on hand for the coin toss before the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Dallas Cowboys. And fans greeted her with a chorus of boos.

VIDEO EVIDENCE: Jill Biden gets LOUDLY boo'ed by MASSIVE crowd at Eagles game: "Let's Go Brandon!"



pic.twitter.com/qTr1JSipQA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2022

The Eagles actually won that game, 26-17, and held the NFL’s best record for the entire season.

But none of that matters if you don’t walk away with a ring. And the Eagles fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Maybe it was a preemptive curse?

Jill Biden takes the field for the coin toss before a Philadelphia Eagles game. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Bidens are Philadelphia sports fans, and they’ve been seen at various sporting events this past year.

No word yet on whether DOCTOR Jill will attend a 76ers playoff game.

But if she does, we’ll find out if there’s any truth to Dykstra’s theory.