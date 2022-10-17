Boo Birds: Eagles Fans Let Jill Biden Have It

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, was the Philadelphia Eagles honorary captain ahead of their Sunday night tilt with the Dallas Cowboys.

She received the kind of welcome we’ve come to expect from the great people of Philadelphia: a thorough booing.

And, no, it doesn’t sound like they were saying “Boo-Iden!”

The amount of boos Jill Biden got 😂 — thicc n tired (@britttlifts) October 17, 2022

Jill Biden officially got more boos then the Dallas Cowboys in Philly at an Eagles game. #LetsGoBuffalo — Gary Johnson (@bearstaff) October 17, 2022

#Eages fans just booed Dr. Jill Biden who was on the field for the coin toss. Those boos were promptly followed by "Dallas Sucks" chants. Crazy! #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 17, 2022

(dr) Jill Biden in mercilessly booed in Philly as honorary coin toss captain. pic.twitter.com/JfKhTNRD6M — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) October 17, 2022

At least that is what the word is on Twitter, where the Birds faithful’s booing prowess was the talk of the town.

As is maybe to be expected, NBC only showed about 10 seconds of Biden leading the crowd in a rendition of “Fly Eagles, Fly.”

It’s tough to boo and sing at the same time.

Of course, videos of this have been tough to find (feel free to come up with your own reason as to why that is). So, if you managed to track it down, be sure to tweet it to us, @OutKick, or shoot an email to matthew.reigle@outkick.com.

