Rapper Drake Continues To Destroy Teams By Betting On Them; ‘Drake Curse’ Buries LA Lakers and Miami Heat

Drake’s sports betting losses are starting to outpace the U.S. economy.

The Canadian rapper with a stomach for betting bestowed his supernatural curse on two unlucky teams Wednesday. Looking at the slate of NBA Playoffs Game 2’s, Drake predicted wins for the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat and put down stacks to back it up.

As OutKick reported, Drake lost nearly $4 million on sports bets in 2022. The man’s not afraid to miss, but his effect has gone beyond that. Drake put down a cool $75,000 on Wednesday, with an estimated payout of $568,215.65.

On Mar. 5, 2022, Drake dropped a $275,000 bet on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington. The Drake Curse took over and Masvidal lost. One month later, Drake bet $427,000 on Justin Gaethje to win his UFC bout. The fighter went on to lose; another one bites the dust because of Drake.

From Formula 1 to pickleball, Drake loses money. He’s on his worst behavior.

‘Drake Curse’ Goes Undefeated

So did the Lakers and Heat defeat the Drake Curse? No, they succumbed to it entirely.

The “Drake Curse” seeped into both teams and rotted its hosts, leading to embarrassing losses.

The Lakers took on a Memphis Grizzlies team without Ja Morant, and things were looking up. Miami faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo. They were surefire bets … until they weren’t.

LA and Miami didn’t just lose, they eeked out clumsy, half-hearted performances. The type of performances where you start to wonder if the Monstars broke into the locker rooms pregame and sucked all their talent out.

Memphis had a stranglehold on the lead all game. In the second half, the Lakers played their way up to a six-point deficit and nothing more. LeBron James and the Lakers were out-muscled by the underdog Grizzlies. Memphis pulled off a great upset, 103-93, to tie the series (1-1), albeit with the help of some late-game whistles.

Miami truly did get all of their talents vacuumed out of the players… the NBA should look into this.

The Heat’s defense folded to the composed Bucks team, playing without Giannis. Miami suffered a deficit as large as 30 points. Jimmy Butler and the Heat lost the game, 138-122 and fell behind in the series, 0-2.

LA and Miami return to action on Saturday for their respective Game 3’s.

If winning money’s in your interest, check the picks and #FadeDrake … always!

