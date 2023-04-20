LeBron James Talks Smack To Dillon Brooks, Anthony Davis Gets Brutally Denied As Lakers Struggle To Keep Up With Grizzlies

Videos by OutKick

Is LeBron James feeling the pressure from the Lakers’ struggles against the Grizzlies?

The King got heated during the third quarter of Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron notably targeted Memphis “tough guy” Dillon Brooks.

Los Angeles has been a disaster all evening after their surprising Game 1 win.

Dillon Brooks going at Bron 👀 pic.twitter.com/NkV8RszyFh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2023

After cutting the Lakers’ deficit to 14 points in the third, LeBron started jawing off at Dillon Brooks. LBJ got in Brooks’ face and Brooks responded by celebrating the Grizzlies’ double-digit lead.

LeBron got visibly pissed, likely because of the Lakers’ underperforming play.

WATCH:

Bron chirping at Dillon Brooks after the tough bucket 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/SJO7PTFCNi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

The heat of the moment may indeed be getting to LeBron.

Without Ja Morant, who was ruled out for Game 2 with a hand injury, the Lakers were on high alert to snag the win while the Grizzlies are down.

By halftime, Memphis was clearly the hammer while the Lakers played the nail. Los Angeles went into the break down 59-44.

Losing this game can be a momentum-stopper for the Lakers. LeBron’s Lakers clawed their way to the Grizzlies series after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament (Apr. 11).

Compounding the slow first half, the Lakers had some serious lowlights early on.

Lakers center Anthony Davis got stuffed at the rim by 6-foot-5 John Konchar in the second quarter.

The block was brutal, making AD look terrible in the process.

IT'S A BLOCK PARTY IN MEMPHIS.



JOHN KONCHAR'S TURN.



📺: TNT | Game 2 | LAL Leads 1-0 pic.twitter.com/6ylUyvCze7 — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2023

Check back with OutKick after Lakers-Grizzlies Game 2 …