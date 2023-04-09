Drake Pockets $2.7 Million From Bets On UFC 287

Videos by OutKick

Could the “Drake Curse” be broken?

The rapper put two huge bets on Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Adesanya won back the middleweight title Saturday night, and Drake pocketed a cool $2.7 million.

Drake had placed a $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win, which returned $885,000. And he put $400,000 on him to win by knockout, which returned $1.8 million.

“Shoutout to everyone that bet on me, but you have to realize that when I step into the octagon, I put my life on the line,” Adesanya said after the fight. “That’s the biggest parlay you can ever do. I’m a betting man, too, so shoutout to Stake. We are about to make another deal and get more money.”

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after knocking out Alex Pereira. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Drake did well at UFC 287. But don’t get too excited for him.

The Grammy Award winner lost a staggering $1.6 million the last time Adesanya and Pereira fought.

And he’s definitely still in the red.

As OutKick reported in December, Drake lost nearly $4 million on sports bets in 2022.

His gambling woes have become so frequent there’s a #FadeDrake movement on social media, where bettors purposely take the opposite side of whatever he bets.

But you can’t lose ’em all.

Still, we’re not convinced Drake broke the curse.

And unless you have money to set on fire like he does, we’d recommend tailing with caution.