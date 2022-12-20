Drake Lost Nearly $4 Million On Sports Bets This Year

The #FadeDrake movement continues to grow as online sports bettors are fading the Grammy-award winner’s sports bets.

The latest involved the Canadian rapper tweeting out a $1 million bet he placed on Argentina to win Sunday’s World Cup final. You may think – “But Gunz, Argentina ended up winning what are you talking about?” Well, upon further review – Drake actually bet the full time money line (meaning Argentina would have to win in regulation). They won on penalties in overtime 4-2.

THE “DRAKE CURSE” LIVES ON

Drake’s gambling woes have become so frequent that there’s now a #FadeDrake movement on social media where bettors will purposely take the opposite side of whatever he bets.

Drake has now become a mush. Follow his bets with caution. (Or just fade the hell out of them).

SOME OTHER NOTABLE BETTING LOSSES FROM DRAKE

Here are a few other losing bets from Drake this year:

In March he placed a $275,000 bet on UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal to win at UFC 272. Masvidal ended up losing to Colby Covington that night.

Drake just threw $275K on Masvidal 👀



(via IG: champagnepapi) pic.twitter.com/tQ2Zl1w2o4 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 6, 2022

There was also this $80,000 loss when he took Duke to defeat UNC in the Final Four of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Drake is riding with Duke tonight 💰 pic.twitter.com/f6sOEESw9o — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 3, 2022

And who can forget this one? Drake dropped $427,000 on UFC fighter Justin Gaethje to win. He lost… in the first round that night. Woops.

Drake just bet $427,000 on Justin Gaethje to win at UFC 274.



Check us out https://t.co/y8GocwbCL9 pic.twitter.com/BpxO4dzKFg — Fight Scout (@FightScoutApp) May 7, 2022

Oh, there’s more?

Let’s head on over to Formula 1 and see if Drake had better luck there.

Drake placed $230,000 on Canadian driver Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix this year.

Well, Leclerc suffered engine failure (of course!) on the 27th lap while in the lead and failed to finish.

Drake put $230K on Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix.



The curse strikes again 😤 pic.twitter.com/Xvh6lhvKEA — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 22, 2022

DRAKE LOST $2 MILLION ON ISRAEL ADESANYA

But one of Drake’s biggest wagers came just a few weeks ago when he bet $2 MILLION on UFC’s Israel Adesanya to win. You know what I’m going to say next…

Adesanya lost to Alex Pereira via fifth-round TKO.

Listen, I’m not saying Drake shouldn’t bet. The rapper – who just had another Billboard No. 1 debut with his “Her Loss” album in early November, has plenty of money.

And of course he has won some of his sports bets this year – it’s really hard to not win ANYTHING when betting your own money. But anyone out there who is betting their hard-earned money on the same picks that Drake is doing, you may want to take some caution and join the #FadeDrake or #DrakeCurse movement and bet the opposite.