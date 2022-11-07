Lenny Dykstra Says Dr. Jill Biden Tanked The Phillies

Why did the Phillies lose the World Series? Well, it depends on who you ask, but if you happen to ask Lenny Dykstra he might point to First Lady of the United States Jill Biden.

Biden was on hand for Game 4 in Philadelphia. That game turned out to be the first of three straight the Phils dropped to lose to the Houston Astros.

Dykstra pointed this out on Twitter, and argued that had they invited Lenny Dykstra to Citizens Bank Park instead, maybe the good people of Philadelphia would be trying to climb greased light poles right now.

Better luck next time, #Phillies. Might be better off rolling out that red carpet for Lenny Dykstra instead of Dr. Jill Biden. (9 hits in 3 games since she showed up.) — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) November 6, 2022

Oof, hard to argue with stats. And Lenny Dykstra has them.

She wasn’t done just yet. He took another lap and even gave Dr. Jill Biden a nickname: #TheCooler.

Since the doctor showed up, the #Phillies went 0-3 with 9 total hits. #TheCooler pic.twitter.com/xC2nYUMOuI — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) November 6, 2022

If you buy into Lenny Dykstra’s hypothesis, that the First Lady’s mere presence sank the Phillies, then this would be the second time in under a month that she has run afoul of Philadelphia fans.

A fanbase she claims to be a part of.

Back in October, Biden was on hand for the coin toss at the Eagles-Cowboys game, and she was met with a chorus of boos.

VIDEO EVIDENCE: Jill Biden gets LOUDLY boo'ed by MASSIVE crowd at Eagles game: "Let's Go Brandon!"



pic.twitter.com/qTr1JSipQA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2022

While the Eagles won that game, but perhaps, for some reason, they’re immune to whatever bad FLOTUS mojo affected the Phillies’ bats.

Lenny Dykstra could be on to something. We’ll need more data points to see if the curse of Dr. Jill becomes a thing, but Philly teams may not be as welcoming to her in the future after jinxing the Phils.

Also, you better make sure that you remember it’s Dr. Jill Biden.

Don’t forget the DOCTOR…

