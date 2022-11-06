Kate Upton Celebrated Astros Win On FOX Set, Won’t Force Justin Verlander Into Retirement

Justin Verlander finished his incredible season as a World Series champion for the second time since joining the Astros. The Cy Young award favorite was 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA during the regular season. More importantly than that, he picked up his first World Series victory.

So at 39, and coming off of Tommy John surgery that kept him off the field in 2021, it’s time to call it career right? Not so fast, Verlander has no plans to retire anytime soon. He’s been saying for years now that he’d like to pitch until the age of 45.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton on the FOX set after the Astros won the World Series (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Unlike another aging star with a model wife, Verlander’s wife Kate Upton is not asking him to retire. She celebrated the Astros win on the FOX set with her husband and confirmed that she will not be forcing the future Hall of Famer into retirement.

After admitting that it was nice having Verlander at home while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, Kate was asked if she wanted him to retire. She responded, “No, no, no. I love watching my husband do what he loves to do. That is the most fun.”

“To see him do what he loves, to see him do his craft, he’s such an artist out there. When he’s pitching it’s truly so creative and such an art and we are so honored to be a part of it.”

Kate Upton is the goat idc pic.twitter.com/SIdj5JuxZm — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 6, 2022

Kate Upton Had Herself A Night

Kate wasn’t finished with her appearance on the Fox set. She later spoke with a Houston sports reporter Jason Bristol about the World Series. She was specifically asked about Verlander’s first win.

Kate didn’t what her husband’s opinion on the matter was, but she offered up her own. She said, “I’m so happy that he has it, but he’s such a legend, who f*cking cares.”

How important was it to Justin Verlander and @KateUpton for Justin to get that first #WorldSeries win?



"I'm so happy that he has it, but honestly he's such a legend who f*&%ing cares?" @KateUpton told me. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Buc6d9cNhG — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 6, 2022

That’s a hell of a night for Kate and a hell of follow-up to the double birds in the face of a Phillies fan. Between her and Mattress Mack it’s hard to tell who the bigger winner is.

I’m not a fan of the Astros whatsoever, but it’s hard to root against Justin Verlander and it’s even harder to root against Kate Upton.