Video Shows Kate Upton Delivering Double Birds To Phillies Fan At World Series

Kate Upton isn’t going to let a Philadelphia Phillies fan trash her man.

The Sports Illustrated model and wife of Astros pitcher Justin Verlander can be seen in a video delivering double middle fingers to a Philadelphia Phillies fan during a recent World Series game.

The video made the rounds on social media over the weekend. It’s unclear which game it happened. The Astros lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Saturday night in Houston.

This video is so great. Look at that guy just get completely owned by Upton. Her exagerrated, mocking facial expression straight into the double birds is PRICELESS.

Apparently, Kate and Justin both love using their fingers to express themselves.

When exiting the Astros team bus ahead of Game 3 in Philadelphia, Verlander saluted Phillies fans with the big one.

VERLANDER GOT HIS FIRST WORLD SERIES WIN ON THURSDAY

On Thursday, Verlander finally got his first career World Series win. He had been 0 for 7 throughout his career during the Fall Classic, including blowing a 5-run lead in Game 1 against the Phillies.

The Phillies had home-field advantage for Games 3-5 but were only able to come away with one victory. If the Astros win Game 6, they will win their second ever World Series Championship and first since the heavily-asterisked title of 2017.

The All-Star pitcher and Upton began dating in 2013 and married in 2017. She is a mainstay at Verlander’s games and frequently posts photos with him, or for him to give him some extra motivation.

If the Houston Astros lose tonight and it goes to a Game 7, it will be all hands on deck meaning Verlander could possibly pitch on short rest. It also may be his last season with the Astros as he is expected to opt-out of his contract and become a free agent.

Maybe Verlander goes to the Cardinals, or another team that loves birds.