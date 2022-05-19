Kate Upton Fires Up Husband Justin Verlander Via Latest Instagram Photo

Kate Upton wasn’t going to let a huge Sports Illustrated swimsuit week slip by without reminding the world who the GOAT is in the swimsuit game. The 29-year-old Upton even fired up her husband, Astros pitcher, Justin Verlander in the process.

Verlander dropped the heart smiley and fire emojis on Kate’s tropical bikini photo just a few days after the 39-year-old fireballer lowered his ERA to a stunning 1.38 after tossing five shutout innings against the Nationals. The guy hasn’t given up a run since May 4.

But Wednesday belonged to his wife who was throwing smoke of her own.

“Soaking up the sun,” Upton wrote on her Instagram post.

While Upton didn’t specifically say it, this is one of those moments where the greats like to make people remember who paved the path. This white bikini smoke might be a reminder to the Sports Illustrated rookies to never forget who has graced the SI swimsuit magazine cover three times and those weren’t split issue years where SI brought in celebrities for covers.

Kate was the undisputed queen of the 2010s. You also shouldn’t forget that Upton went back-to-back in 2012-13 before sitting out a few years and making her cover return in 2017 with three(!) covers in one year!!

Now a mom, Upton keeps the ‘gram spiced up from time to time like Wednesday when Verlander was left speechless.

Justin Verlander’s all fired up over his wife, Kate Upton’s, latest modeling work / via Instagram

Kate Upton turns 30 on June 10.

If Wednesday is any indication of where she’s taking things this summer, we could be seeing a new Upton content run in the works. Stay tuned.