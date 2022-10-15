After Two Weeks Away, We Finally Have A Major Lee Corso Update

Less than a week after social media tried to kill Lee Corso, the ESPN College Gameday legend will be back on set today in Knoxville.

Corso, 87, has missed the last two weeks due to health issues, but ESPN said Friday that Corso would retake his longtime seat when the show goes live at 9 a.m.

The network sent out a tweet Friday afternoon showing Corso alive and well at the show’s morning production meeting.

It’s great to have Coach Lee Corso back with the @CollegeGameDay crew this weekend in Knoxville



From Friday morning’s production meeting, gearing up for show prep with coordinating producer @drewgallagher



📸 @ESPNImages pic.twitter.com/isfjfcibmG — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 14, 2022

Lee Corso misses College Gameday for two weeks as rumors fly

Ironically, Corso last appeared on College Gameday for the Sept. 24 show from Tennessee, where he also happens to be today.

He was mysteriously absent the following Saturday, and also missed last week’s show from Kansas.

“Lee Corso, a staple of this show, woke up this morning feeling a little bit under the weather. So, we went and made sure he was checked out. Feeling much better we’re happy to report,” ESPN Gameday host Rece Davis informed fans during Corso’s initial absence.

Lee Corso is back on College Gameday after health issues, Twitter scare. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

While nobody knows what exactly Corso has been dealing with – he is 87, after all – the rumor mill took an ugly dive earlier this week when word falsely began to spread on Twitter that Corso had passed away.

That was obviously not true, but the news spread like a wildfire for some time Monday evening.

If Lee Corso is dead we cancel pregames. — Spooky Urfa Mann 🎃🐈 👻 (@MannUrfa) October 11, 2022

Plz don’t let Lee Corso be dead!!! Idk if I could handle that — Cooper Guidry (@coop_dawg9) October 11, 2022

Starting false death rumors about anyone is evil, let alone a freaking national treasure like Lee Corso. — Scott Cottos (@ScottCottos) October 11, 2022

Who started the Lee Corso rumors? — TigerTalk247 (@Tigertalk247) October 11, 2022

So there’s a rumor Lee Corso just passed.. plz say it ain’t so 🤦🏽‍♂️😮‍💨 — Big Heard (@_bigheard) October 11, 2022

Things got so out of hand that longtime partner Kirk Herbstreit had to step in and douse the flames.

Herbstreit quickly shut down any speculation, tweeting Monday that the “ENTIRE” College Gameday crew would be in Knoxville.

Just wanted to let people know @CollegeGameDay is 1000% coming to Knoxville this weekend-we are fired up to come back to town-

our ENTIRE crew can’t wait to get there and give this game the love and hype it deserves-see ya in Knoxville this weekend! @Vol_Football @AlabamaFTBL — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 11, 2022

Anyway, it’s good to have Corso back where he belongs. He’s taken some heat over the past few years, and his age has certainly caught up to him at times, but the guy is an absolute legend in college football and should remain on set as long as he wants.

Not so fast, my friend! Lee Corso is still here, baby!