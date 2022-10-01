College GameDay Announces Major News About Lee Corso

Lee Corso is not on College GameDay due to an illness.

When the show started Saturday in Clemson, fans immediately noticed that the face of the program was nowhere to be seen.

Rece Davis then broke the news that Corso is a little sick.

Lee Corso off College GameDay with a sickness.

“Lee Corso, a staple of this show, woke up this morning feeling a little bit under the weather. So, we went and made sure he was checked out. Feeling much better we’re happy to report,” Davis informed fans at the start of the show.

Davis added that Corso joked he was sick for calling Clemson overrated.

Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather, but is feeling much better now.



Thinking of you, Coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kc2mOxAVJU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022

The obvious good news is that Corso, who is 87 years old, is already doing better, and was apparently in high enough spirits to joke about thinking Clemson wasn’t a good team.

It’s always a good sign whenever anyone is able to inject a little humor into a situation.

College GameDay host Rece Davis announces Lee Corso is sick.

Hopefully, Corso is back to full strength sooner than later. You never want to see anyone battling an illness, especially when they’re closing in on 90 years old.

Corso is a legend, and fans love him. We definitely don’t want to see him sick.

Lee Corso is feeling a little sick.

Let’s hope he bounces back and is able to return ASAP.