Pat McAfee Headed To ‘College Gameday’ After Splitting With SiriusXM: Report

Pat McAfee, the Indianapolis Colt-turned-sports media figure, has found a new home.

The former Colts punter, who has garnered a big following on TV and radio after his eight seasons in the NFL, is headed to ESPN for a full-time role on “College GameDay,” according to New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

“The former punter turned multimedia performer will be on the show this Saturday from Austin, where No. 1 Alabama will face Texas,” Marchand noted.

NEWS: Pat McAfee is joining ESPN's "College GameDay" as a full-time member of the show, The Post has learned.https://t.co/hUAA9Ncp82 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 7, 2022

All eyes were on McAfee after announcing last week that he was splitting with SiriusXM, and by extension, taking his popular “The Pat McAfee Show” with him.

PAT MCAFEE IS LEAVING SIRIUSXM

Marchand added, “[McAfee] also recently agreed to do alternative broadcasts on select college football games on ESPN2, which is a partnership with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. He has held talks with Amazon about being a part of its ‘Thursday Night Football’ coverage, but nothing has materialized yet.”

I love this retired life.. No trail to follow. A great group of folks arahnd me. Enjoying it all.



Our YouTube show is the coolest stage of life I’ve had.. when I look back on it being licensed/simulcasted on Sirius for the last 2 years, I’ll view it as an honor and rather sweet — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 30, 2022

My life is dumb. If I was 2 die tomorrow, right b4 passing I’d be proud & dumbfounded of what I have been lucky enough 2 do.



Massive announcement coming at some point this week..truly Bananaland.



Have a great night beautiful people.



I appreciate u all more than u could imagine pic.twitter.com/xXD4AgiPzG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2022

