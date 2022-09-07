Pat McAfee Headed To ‘College Gameday’ After Splitting With SiriusXM: Report

Pat McAfee, the Indianapolis Colt-turned-sports media figure, has found a new home.
The former Colts punter, who has garnered a big following on TV and radio after his eight seasons in the NFL, is headed to ESPN for a full-time role on “College GameDay,” according to New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.
“The former punter turned multimedia performer will be on the show this Saturday from Austin, where No. 1 Alabama will face Texas,” Marchand noted.
All eyes were on McAfee after announcing last week that he was splitting with SiriusXM, and by extension, taking his popular “The Pat McAfee Show” with him.
PAT MCAFEE IS LEAVING SIRIUSXM
Marchand added, “[McAfee] also recently agreed to do alternative broadcasts on select college football games on ESPN2, which is a partnership with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. He has held talks with Amazon about being a part of its ‘Thursday Night Football’ coverage, but nothing has materialized yet.”
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops
Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
And New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.