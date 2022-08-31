Pat McAfee Is Leaving SiriusXM

If you’re a SiriusXM subscriber expecting to hear “The Pat McAfee” show, you’ll need to look elsewhere.
The show helmed by the former Colts punter has been on satellite radio since 2020. Its home during that span was Mad Dog Radio, a channel overseen by sports radio personality Chris “Mad Dog Russo.”
Russo confirmed that McAfee and company were leaving SiriusXM, and McAfee himself took to Twitter to explain the changes.
McAfee’s show will be in high demand if he wants to find a new radio partner. The show can still be heard as a podcast and is streamed live on YouTube.
The punter-turned-sports media star has a lot of irons in the fire. He inked a $120 million deal with FanDuel and has another deal with former teammate Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. That deal will involve McAfee simulcasting college football games on ESPN2.
As if that weren’t enough to keep himself busy in retirement (most retirees would get a part-time job to “keep themselves busy”), McAfee also does some work for the WWE. He calls matches for the sports entertainment giant but also gets into the ring himself on a part-time basis (oh, there’s the part-time job).
