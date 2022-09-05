Clay Travis Destroys Jack Harlow and ESPN for GameDay Performance

It seems that Jack Harlow knows absolutely nothing about college football and showed no interest in learning ahead of his ESPN College GameDay guest picker appearance.
Clay Travis said on Monday’s OutKick The Show that ESPN could have put on former player or gone a number of different ways with this, but they landed on Jack Harlow.
“Lee Corso is a legend,” Clay said. “He’s 87 years old. You’re not helping Lee Corso by putting him next to a 20 something year old rapper who knows nothing about college football.”
Lee Corso said his trademark, “Not so fast, my friend,” in response to Harlow picking Cincinnati to beat Arkansas because Harlow “used to know a girl in Cincinnati.”
“I don’t really think Desmond Howard understands how sports gambling works. He has never been very good at the picks column at all,” Clay said. “And then you’ve got Herbstreit sitting there trying to rescue this entire dumpster fire of a segment inside of what has increasingly become a messy and not very fun or exuberant or well-produced or well done show of ESPN College GameDay.”
5 CommentsLeave a Reply
I have total contempt for ESPN and what it has dissolved into over the past 6-7 years. … “Gameday” had become the ONLY studio show I watch on ESPN over the past five year. Gameday has now become a sad caricature of its once very successful format. … “Five nice guys having fun talking about College Football.”
Now its just another vehicle for ESPN/Disney to push their socio-cultural agenda … I never HAD to watch Gameday. I chose to . I now choose NOT to watch. The Whozit rapper is not the reason … that was just another symptom of a failing media platform.
Agree with you BobLee I even emailed a younger family member to ask what is this idiot on gameday he guessed a rapper,I will choose to do something else during this show.
Gameday is not must see TV anymore. Sad but true. Leave it to the woke Democrats who destroy everything they touch. Everything.
I finally listened to his recent hit “First Class because I saw it spent forever in the top 10. It was unintelligible gibberish. Most charted music today is garbage.
Of course if you want to watch Clemson tonight, guess who has it. So I’ll miss that one.