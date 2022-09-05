Clay Travis Destroys Jack Harlow and ESPN for GameDay Performance

It seems that Jack Harlow knows absolutely nothing about college football and showed no interest in learning ahead of his ESPN College GameDay guest picker appearance.

Clay Travis said on Monday’s OutKick The Show that ESPN could have put on former player or gone a number of different ways with this, but they landed on Jack Harlow.

“Lee Corso is a legend,” Clay said. “He’s 87 years old. You’re not helping Lee Corso by putting him next to a 20 something year old rapper who knows nothing about college football.”

Lee Corso said his trademark, “Not so fast, my friend,” in response to Harlow picking Cincinnati to beat Arkansas because Harlow “used to know a girl in Cincinnati.”

“I don’t really think Desmond Howard understands how sports gambling works. He has never been very good at the picks column at all,” Clay said. “And then you’ve got Herbstreit sitting there trying to rescue this entire dumpster fire of a segment inside of what has increasingly become a messy and not very fun or exuberant or well-produced or well done show of ESPN College GameDay.”

Watch the full College Football Opening Weekend Reaction Show: