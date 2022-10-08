College GameDay Announces Major News About Lee Corso For The 2nd Straight Week

Lee Corso is off College GameDay for the second straight week.

At the start of the ESPN production, the hosts announced that Corso is missing his second straight week after being a bit under the weather.

The good news is that it was announced Corso’s tests are good, he appears to be doing much better and will rejoin the show next week.

Last week, GameDay viewers were surprised when they tuned in and the former coach and legendary pundit was nowhere to be seen.

“Lee Corso, a staple of this show, woke up this morning feeling a little bit under the weather. So, we went and made sure he was checked out. Feeling much better we’re happy to report,” Rece Davis informed fans at the time last Saturday morning.

You never want to see anyone struggle with their health. That’s even more true when you’re talking about a man who is 87.

Hopefully, Corso is back to 100% and rolling as usual next weekend. For now, he’ll keep resting and recharging.