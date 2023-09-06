LeBron James Spotted In Saudi Arabia, Presumably To Sell America Out

Videos by OutKick

Time and time again here I’ve written and been a guest on television shows to alert everyone that Saudi Arabia is the new Chinese threat.

With the Kingdom’s unlimited wealth and controlling the most important three-letter word in the world called O-I-L, they are not even hiding their intentions of capitalizing (without the capitalism) over the sports and entertainment world. (Not to mention the socio-political one…)

Although the Chinese have been an obvious threat and the epitome of shady relationships and business dealings especially within the NBA, Saudi Arabia is indeed an emerging problem.

And just like LeBron James getting tired of the Cavaliers and the Heat, it seems that leaving the Lakers after his contract expires in 2025 could be next on the list after he visited Saudi Arabia this past weekend.

WILL LEBRON EVER PLAY IN SAUDI ARABIA?

Why was he there? We’re not entirely sure, although I assume it’s to eventually bounce from the Lakers and sell out to the Saudis just like he sold out to the Chinese throughout the years.

During his ‘vacation,’ LeBron visited what appears to be a basketball camp as well as Saudi Arabia’s “Visit Saudi” program, which is essentially state-led propaganda on why the Kingdom is so great. Ya know, besides that whole 9-11 and having what the United Nations calls one of the worst human rights records on record.

I wonder if any reporters will ask LeBron why he would be used as a prop for the Saudis, just like he has been for the Chinese?

🚨🚨



LeBron James in Riyadh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WnpUEetyym — Saudi Basketball (@KSAbasket) September 5, 2023

LEBRON JAMES IS BEING USED AS A SAUDI PROP

We don’t have to look too far. James himself “jokingly” tweeted a meme of Forrest Gump running should the Saudis ever offer him the same type of insane contracts they’re giving other players like Kylian Mbappe. The soccer star recently signed a reported $776 million contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal soccer team for ONE single season.

Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾‍♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 25, 2023

THE SAUDI SPORT EMPIRE

As the Saudis continue to make big-money deals with everything from the LIV / PGA Golf merger to the WWE, Formula 1 racing, tennis and soccer clubs – not to mention a younger generation that tunes into Jake Paul’s boxing fights over there, would it be that much of a stretch for an NBA star to eventually play there?

The Saudi’s have publicly said that they are interested in “expanding their sports interests” and have even launched a new multibillion-dollar investment company in order to do so.

Could an NFL team be next? What about an annual NFL game taking place in Saudi Arabia?

And would LeBron James really play a season overseas after he retires?

As the international world becomes smaller, I wouldn’t say it’s that far-fetched of an idea. Especially if the money’s right… afterall, just look at what he’s done with his Nike deals and China.