LeBron James Ready To Go Play In Saudi Arabia After Seeing $776 Million Kylian Mbappe Offer

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal soccer team has offered what would be a world-record fee of around $332 million for Kylian Mbappe with the French superstar potentially fetching a wage of $776 million for one single season. The mind-numbing offer caught the attention of the entire sports world, including LeBron James.

To no surprise, James wouldn’t bother worrying about the deplorable human rights records of Saudi Arabia and would immediately make the move if a team in the country offered him that size contract. That one-year, $776 million contract is simply too good to pass up.

Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾‍♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 25, 2023

To put that $776 million contract into perspective, James has played 20 seasons in the NBA and has made just shy of $432 million along the way. He’s certainly made hundreds of millions more with endorsement deals off the court, but to think Saudi Arabia is willing to pay one player $776 million for a single season is tough to wrap the mind around.

James wasn’t the only NBA superstar that joked about leaving for Saudi if that sort of deal fell in their lap. Giannis Antetokounmpo says he looks like Mbappe, so he could come fill in for the soccer star.

Many well-known players, including Karim Benzema, have taken their talents to Saudi Arabia this summer. Mbappe making the move, however, would be far and away the most significant player to join a Saudi club given that he’s arguably the best player in the world and still just 24 years old.

Mbappe is unsettled with PSG and has made it clear he won’t be acting on the option to extend his current contract into 2025. He isn’t a part of the club’s summer tour squad as plans for his future are unclear, which is adding serious speculation he could take the Saudi’s one-year offer before making the obvious next step, which is joining Real Madrid next offseason.

