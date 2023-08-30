Saudi Arabia Is Now A Minority Owner Of America’s Professional Fighters League

Videos by OutKick

Don’t say I didn’t warn ya.

The Saudis are doing everything they can to buy anything and everything as their takeover of the sports and entertainment world continues right in front of our eyes.

On Wednesday, SRJ Sports Investments, a subsidiary of the infamous Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund acquired a minority stake in the mixed martial arts Professional Fighters League (PFL). The deal was worth a reported $100 million and will include an expansion league not only to Saudi Arabia, but the Middle East in general.

The move is just the latest as the Saudis continue to Saudi, using their unlimited – literally UNLIMITED – amount of money to buy up all competition and assets one company at a time.

As I’ve documented throughout the past year, look at the various entities that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund now have either complete or partial control of (with heavy influence):

LIV Golf / PGA Golf saga

Signing one of the world’s best soccer players in Cristiano Ronaldo for $200+ million

Acquiring 80% ownership of the famed Newcastle soccer clubMulti-year partnership with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) for premiere pay-per-view events generating hundreds of millions in revenue for the Kingdom (Deal extended through 2027)

Jake Paul vs Tyson Fury boxing match this past February

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title match last year

Formula 1 Racing Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Debuted in 2021. They also reportedly offered $20 billion for complete F1 ownership but it was denied)

Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA 2023 Club World Cup (Expected to also bid for the 2030 World Cup)

And if that wasn’t enough, the new PFL deal will include future fights with both Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou.

Saudi Arabia has a minority ownership in the Professional Fighters League. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

SAUDIS ARE GOING TO CONTINUE BECAUSE WE LET THEM

For as much attention and outrage as China gets within the sports and entertainment world, I’d argue that the Saudis may be even worse. Just on their influence alone, they hold the purse strings and, oh yeah, the most famous three letter world on the planet, O-I-L.

I’ve heard people say that the Saudis are our allies, and they help keep peace in the Middle East. Sure, Jan. The minute we do something to offend them something tells me that they wouldn’t play so nice with us. And you can’t blame the Saudis, they are just taking advantage of everyone else’s shortcomings.

But why are we willingly selling out to them? Are American corporations, sports leagues and the likes so desperate for a quick buck that we are willing to look the other way at their horrific past record? Well, we know the answer to that after the PGA said “Hold my beer.”

“Oh, but our politicians do it!” Yeah, and most of our politicians are weasels and willingly sell us out any chance they get. They aren’t the best example to use when talking about moral fortitude.

Excuse me for wanting America to continue being the world’s superpower and not forfeiting my future away.

SAUDIS AREN’T STOPPING ANYTIME SOON

My main concern is that when you continue to hand over entities and blur the lines between right and wrong because of an enormous amount of money involved, that is only going to set you up for a potential conflict down the road. And when something goes wrong, and there’s such a heavy influence and relationship – once again backed by money – I don’t have faith that companies, executives, or politicians are going to have the courage to stand up when needed.

But hey, at least you, the fan, can sleep soundly knowing that the next PFL pay-per-view you’re buying is going straight to the Saudis so they can take that money and buy up something else!

Just wait until they host an NFL game…