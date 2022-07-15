LeBron James Is Unappreciative Billionaire, Enes Kanter Freedom Tells Tomi

Enes Kanter Freedom joined Tomi Lahren and weighed in on Brittney Griner, LeBron James, and what it means to appreciate the USA.
The Turkish basketball player, who gained his American citizenship in 2021, is a center once drafted third overall in the 2011 NBA Draft.
KAEPERNICK GHOSTS ENES KANTER FREEDOM, TOMI LAHREN DISCUSSES
Kanter Freedom was blacklisted by teams for speaking up against political hypocrisy in sports, notably from LeBron James and the NBA.
LEBRON JAMES: IF I WERE BRITTNEY GRINER I’D QUESTION GOING BACK TO THE U.S.
After LeBron commented that he would rather stay in Russia than come back to America if he were Brittney Griner, Kanter Freedom fearlessly responded.
“I mean, first of all, it just frustrates me so much and makes me sad and breaks my heart when people take their freedom for granted,” Kanter Freedom tells Tomi.
WHY DOES BRITTNEY GRINER WANT TO GET BACK TO A NATION UNWORTHY OF HER PATRIOTISM? TOMI LAHREN’S FINAL THOUGHTS
“Which prisoner has written a letter to [the] President of [the] United States? Which prisoner? And Brittney wrote a letter to President Biden. … So that is what breaks my heart the most.”
Here’s everything the two had to say:
