LeBron James Is Unappreciative Billionaire, Enes Kanter Freedom Tells Tomi

The Turkish basketball player, who gained his American citizenship in 2021, is a center once drafted third overall in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Kanter Freedom was blacklisted by teams for speaking up against political hypocrisy in sports, notably from LeBron James and the NBA.

After LeBron commented that he would rather stay in Russia than come back to America if he were Brittney Griner, Kanter Freedom fearlessly responded.

“I mean, first of all, it just frustrates me so much and makes me sad and breaks my heart when people take their freedom for granted,” Kanter Freedom tells Tomi.

“Which prisoner has written a letter to [the] President of [the] United States? Which prisoner? And Brittney wrote a letter to President Biden. … So that is what breaks my heart the most.”

