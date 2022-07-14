Why Does Brittney Griner Want To Get Back To A Nation Unworthy Of Her Patriotism? Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts

Maybe LeBron James is right, why would WNBA star Brittney Griner want to come back to a nation she finds unworthy of her patriotism?

She has been detained in Russia since February and she pleaded guilty in a Russian court on charges of bringing cannabis vape cartridges through a Moscow airport.

“If you’re wondering, yeah, that’s illegal,” Tomi Lahren said.

“Since her detainment in February, her teammates, coaches, family members and friends have been petitioning Joe Biden to bring her home and for good reason. Russia is awful and oppressive. Its legal system is questionable at best, and that’s being kind. No one is sticking up for Russia here, trust me,” she said. “Last week, Griner even wrote a letter to Joe Biden begging him to do something, even trying to butter up old Joe by saying she cast her first vote for him in 2020.”

“So, yeah, add Griner to the list of people who owe Trump supporters some gas and grocery money,” Tomi said. “But anyway, her pleas have largely fallen on deaf ears … But luckily, luckily, our favorite virtue signaling self-anointed king of basketball, LeBron James, is weighing in like the true international diplomat he is. On the latest episode of The Shop Uninterrupted. KING Baby Bron questions not only whether the USA has Brittney Griner’ back, but also ponders if he’d even want to come home if he were in her shoes.”

