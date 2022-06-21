Kaepernick Ghosts Enes Kanter Freedom, Tomi Lahren Discusses

Colin Kaepernick ghosted Enes Kanter Freedom after Kanter Freedom called attention to human rights abuses against the Uyghur people in China and he criticized Nike

Tomi Lahren wasn’t all that surprised.

The free-agent NBA center also has remained unsigned since being released by the Houston Rockets in February, and Tomi spoke with Enes during Monday’s episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless about why he believes no NBA team has picked him up.

Watch below:

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s Youtube, Twitter and Facebook.