Lake Tahoe Man Facing Charges After Pushing A Man Off A Bridge During A Fight At A Golf Course

You name it and it can cause a fight at a golf course. We’ve seen everything from slow play to kids running around on the course lead to all out brawls between golfers. Fights on the course can even take place on holidays.

There’s no situation that can’t set someone off while they’re playing golf. So hearing about a couple of 70-year-olds going at it over an emergency parking break is, well I have to say it, par for the course. What happened during the fight is anything but expected.

Lake Tahoe man arrested after golf course fight (Image Credit: The Record-Courier)

King Rickey McCarthy is facing a felony charge of battery causing substantial bodily harm on a person over the age of 60 for his alleged role in the incident. The 72-year-old Lake Tahoe man is accused of pushing a 74-year-old man off of a bridge during an argument at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The incident between the two senior citizens took place on April 6. According to witnesses, the 74-year-old man yelled to McCarthy that he had his emergency brake on. The men then met on a bridge over an irrigation ditch where things took a wild turn.

Witnesses say that McCarthy yelled an epithet at the other man before pushing him off of the bridge.

As a result of the push, the man fell roughly five feet. He was still lying there face down when police arrived on the scene. The man said that he couldn’t feel his hands, feet or back.

Lake Tahoe Man Isn’t Taking It Easy In Old Age

Not surprisingly, alcohol might have played a part in what transpired. McCarthy was arrested at the scene and reportedly had .134 blood alcohol content.

On Thursday of last week, he waived his preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court. An Aug. 28 arraignment date has been set in the case. On that date McCarthy will go in front of a judge.

So much for a peaceful retirement filled with afternoons of golfing. This crazy incident proves once again that nobody is safe out on the golf course.

On minute you think you’re helping a guy out because he left the emergency parking brake on, the next minute he’s getting out of his golf cart to push you off of a bridge.