Former MMA Fighters Destroy Dads During One-Sided Oklahoma Golf Course Fight

Suddenly, fighting at the golf course is all the rage.

Just days after a major brawl broke out at a Florida golf course over slow play, we have serious punches being thrown at Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso, Oklahoma.

According to Tulsa TV sports anchor TJ Eckert, the action at Bailey Ranch (a 4-star course on Golf Pass) went down Monday and when we say action, we mean multiple guys taking incoming fire from some good old boys who know how to throw a punch.

Buckle up. This is a one-sided golf course street brawl.

Had this sent to me this morning.



Looks like things went well Monday at Bailey Ranch up in Owasso!



NSFW (or maybe it is) by the way.

Eckert added context this afternoon and has reports from both sides. this is impressive journalism from a TV guy.

Let’s start with the golfers and their side of the story:

“Golfers (pink shirt, bald guy etc.) say kids were running around on course. They told kids to get back on other side of fence so they didn’t get hit by ball. Lady from house yells at golfers, says dads will fight them. Golfers are former MMA fighters,” Eckert reports.

And now let’s hear from the people who live in the house:

“Golfers told house/kids to watch out. House made joke back. Bald guy freaked out, yelled at/cussed out kids and wives. Men from house ran out to confront golfers/stand up for women and children. Fight ensues,” Eckert continues.

House side (2/2)



Golfers told house/kids to watch out. House made joke back. Bald guy freaked out, yelled at/cussed out kids and wives.



Men from house ran out to confront golfers/stand up for women and children. Fight ensues.



YOU DECIDE!

Now you get to decide which story you believe.

I’m going to be debating this one in my head for days. Both stories are completely believable.

The one constant to both stories is that the neighborhood dads wanted the fight and they sure got it. From the look of things, one of the old boys got some extra sleep after this fight. Holy crap, he’s laid out on that cart path.

The lesson here: Make sure to analyze the guys you’re challenging to a golf course fight. They might be trained MMA assassins.