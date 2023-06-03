LA Times Writer Compares Dodgers’ Drag Group Controversy To Jackie Robinson

Videos by OutKick

The Dodgers’ inexcusable decision to give an anti-Catholic drag group an award has revealed much about modern politics.

The most obvious conclusion is that the team’s cowardice highlights who they value most. And it’s progressive political organizations.

But another conclusion is that sportswriters are so thoroughly consumed with liberal politics that they’ve lost all objectivity or rationality.

One LA Times writer took the left’s lack of perspective on the Dodgers situation even further, however.

Houston Mitchell writes a Dodgers newsletter for the Times. And he recently covered the drag group award and its potential impact on superstar pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw, a devout Christian, recently spoke out against the team’s decision, in a rare public comment on a controversial issue.

His denouncement has raised justifiable speculation that the team’s anti-Christian choice could influence him to leave after the season.

Mitchell addressed that speculation in about the worst way possible: comparing the drag group situation to Jackie Robinson.

American baseball player Jackie Robinson (1919 – 1972) of the Brooklyn Dodgers, Baltimore, Maryland, 1947. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

Comparing Dodgers’ Decisions Is Offensive And Ridiculous

Mitchell, as a member of the LA Times, naturally defended the team’s decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

While saying their performances could be a bit much, a laughably generous description for drag performers dancing around a crucifix, he praised their efforts in the community. Literally quoting word for word from their website describing what a fine and upstanding group they actually are.

Except he forgot to mention that their motto is, in fact, “go and sin some more.”

Makes it a bit more clear what their actual intentions are, doesn’t it?

Mitchell then said that fans who label the hateful group hateful haven’t learned the true lesson of Christianity: tolerance.

Except that tolerance and promotion are two very different ideas. And he’s purposefully conflating them to serve his political agenda.

No one upset about the Dodgers decision is saying that the drag group shouldn’t exist or be allowed to perform. But they are upset about the Dodgers decision to present an offensive, anti-Catholic group with an award.

Those are two very different concepts, tolerance and promotion. Those differences are ignored, however, because his ideology demands it.

And if there was any doubt about his ideology, some excellent virtue signaling will end that quickly.

“As I have gotten older, the realization has strengthened that America is designed for me. I’m a middle-aged, Christian white guy,” Mitchell writes.

But that all pales in comparison to his conclusion, which is that fans upset about the team putting politics front and center are like the racists who were upset about Jackie Robinson.

No, really.

“A separate argument people have is ‘The Dodgers need to stop throwing politics in my face.’ Realize that that’s what people said when they signed Jackie Robinson. If your argument is the same racists made 76 years ago, you probably have a bad argument,” Michell claims.

Except, of course, it’s not the same argument at all.

Liberal Sportswriters Disconnected From Reality

Jackie Robinson’s exclusion from baseball was an inexcusable product of racism and an indefensible historic mistake. It was based on skin color; a discriminatory wrong that needed to be corrected.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, by contrast, are not discriminated against by society, they’re celebrated.

Los Angeles County is now flying the pride flag over county buildings. And sure enough, far left LA politicians invited the drag group to join in.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 01: L.A. County Supervisors Janice Hahn, from left, Kathryn Barger, Lindsey Horvath and Sister Tootie Toot, of the group the L.A. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, right, at the raising of the Progress Pride Flag over the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

What exactly is the societal discrimination that the drag group is suffering them that the Dodgers must draw attention to?

Local government is quite literally honoring them for being men who dress up as women to mock a religion practiced by millions of their constituents. It’s almost impossible to have more preferential treatment than this.

Jackie Robinson fought through immense societal difficulties to achieve what he achieved. And he fought for respect and an end to discriminatory policies.

Meanwhile the modern LA Times forcefully advocates for discrimination against unvaccinated people in Los Angeles.

“It may soon be tougher to be unvaccinated against COVID-19 in Los Angeles — and that’s a good thing,” the editorial board wrote in 2021. Somehow Mitchell hasn’t seen fit to denounce that advocacy as akin to racism.

Regardless, the comparison is both historically illiterate and offensive to Robinson’s legacy. But Mitchell is so committed to his progressive bit that he can’t see the forest through the trees.

And of course, there would be no award if this drag group mocked another religion like Islam. Nor if they mocked the LGBTQ+ community to raise money for Christian charities.

The Dodgers and liberals like Mitchell claim to care about “inclusivity.”

But what that actually means in practice is that their preferences should be given precedence over yours. And if you don’t like it, you’re just as bad as the racists.