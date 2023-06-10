Kyrie Irving Challenges Dave Portnoy To A One-On-One Basketball Game; Barstool Founder Accepts

Videos by OutKick

Kyrie Irving has challenged Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy to a one-on-one pickup basketball game because Portnoy made fun of him on Twitter.

Good to see Irving is doing great with his life these days.

HOW IT STARTED

Anyone who follows Portnoy knows that he is a diehard Boston sports fan. At one point he, like many of the Celtics faithful, loved Irving… that was until Kyrie went Kyrie and ended up leaving after promising to re-sign with the organization.

Kyrie Irving announces to season ticket holders at the TD Garden he plans to re-sign with the #Celtics next summer.



Irving did the same thing in Cleveland when he demanded the team trade him, and then later left the Brooklyn Nets screwed as well. He managed to piss off multiple fanbases and organizations in truly spectacular fashion.

So it’s no surprise when Portnoy called Kyrie a clown as well as “a scam” of a player after NBA Insider Shams Charania reported Irving was trying to recruit LeBron James to his (temporary) home with the Dallas Mavericks.

Make sure you’re taking care of yourself David. You can only run your mouth for so long before Karma catches up. Be well.



Hélà

KARMA POLICE

However, Irving appeared to be pretty petty this week and decided to respond to Portnoy.

“Make sure you’re taking care of yourself David. You can only run your mouth for so long before Karma catches up. Be well,” Irving tweeted as if capitalizing Karma was some sort of veiled threat.

Things only escalated on Friday when Portnoy called Irving out again and mocked his karma comment.

I get it David. Enjoy these clips for

Now. And if you ever wanna lace ‘‘em up and play ones and earn my respect, instead of always running your mouth,

I am here.



Once again Kyrie took Portnoy’s bait and challenged him to a one-on-one basketball game. Irving also pathetically included a YouTube link of his NBA highlight reel as if he had to prove how good he is. Good to know Kyrie sits around and just looks at himself on YouTube in his spare time.

Portnoy of course called Irving’s bluff and accepted the challenge with the ball now in Kyrie’s court.

NO WAY KYRIE COMES OUT OF THIS A WINNER

Kyrie got owned by Portnoy here.

Irving has to follow thru on his challenge, otherwise he just only proved Portnoy’s criticisms of him throughout the years correct. And when they play and Kyrie beats 46-year-old, non-professional athlete Portnoy, it’ll only look worst for Kyrie because Barstool’s going to get a hell of a lot of laughs and content out of it.

So many athletes and celebrities would take advantage of such an opportunity to be able to repair their image and win over a huge fanbase. Not Kyrie though. He’s not smart enough as he repeatedly comes across as just being the absolute worst.

So essentially no matter what Irving does, he’s already lost. If he doesn’t back up his callout he’s going to get destroyed relentlessly. Imagine if Portnoy hands out clown shirts at an upcoming Celtics – Mavs game, similar to what he did at Gillette Stadium for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell?

Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports mocked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with clown shirts. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Kyrie would lose his damn mind.

Come to think of it, Portnoy should DEFINITELY do that.

So far Irving has not responded to Portnoy’s acceptance yet.

