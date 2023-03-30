Kyrie Irving Calls Mavericks A ‘ClusterF**k,’ Meaning Dallas Is Screwed For A Very Long Time

Videos by OutKick

The Kyrie Irving experiment in Dallas is collapsing in on itself after only 17 games.

When Dallas traded for Irving in February, the Mavericks (37-40) didn’t expect the team to be slipping out of playoff contention in the final stretch of the season. But here they are, falling to 37-40 after a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, 116-108, on Wednesday.

And if you don’t believe that the Mavericks are self-imploding, just ask Irving about the current state of the team.

Kyrie Irving, Not A Fan of the Mavericks’ Situation

The eight-time All-Star blew off a bit of steam after the loss when taking questions from the media.

Irving said, “I think that now, again, just where we are in the season, and where other teams are positioned already, it kind of looks like a bit of a clusterf**k, to be honest with you. …

“I just have to be at peace with where I am and which I am, and trust of the guys that I’m going to be in that war room with every single day. So, I’m appreciative of them giving me the opportunity. It’s been nothing but great here. And I’ve been at peace.”

Irving called the Mavericks’ hope for the play-in tournament a “clusterf**k,” voicing all the disappointments that have stemmed from the blockbuster trade.

Dallas fell to 7-10 with Kyrie Irving after their loss to the 76ers. Part of the blame for Wednesday’s defeat did also go to Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks’ No. 1 option went 9-of-20 from the field, scoring 24 points against a healthy Philly team. Irving delivered 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes. Dallas’ scoring guard, Reggie Bullock, played 33 minutes of bad basketball in the loss and only scored seven points on 10 shot attempts.

Mavs Need To See Returns On Irving, Soon!

Irving has had terrible luck with joining a stacked cast and propelling them over the top. Instead, teams end up affected by some of Irving’s off-the-court headlines.

It’s an experiment that the Mavs will need to see dividends on, starting with the remainder of this season.

Giving up role players Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie, and three valuable drafts picks, the Mavericks need Irving to work in the Lone Star State.

The Mavericks are a game behind the ascending Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10th spot in the West.

Dallas has five games left in the regular season and will take on the Miami Heat on Saturday.