Kyrie Irving Officially Available To Return

Multiple outlets are reporting that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has completed the conditions of his suspension and could return to the court as early as Sunday night.

Irving has been serving a suspension since November 3 for posting a link to an antisemitic film. The team was responsible for handing down the suspension which required Irving to meet 6 conditions before he is eligible to return.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has officially completed all prerequisites — which included having conversations with several members of the Jewish community — and is cleared to make his return tonight against Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 20, 2022

Those conditions included meeting with team president Joe Tsai and Jewish leaders, completing sensitivity training, and making a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes among other things.

Irving also met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver earlier this month. Silver — who is Jewish — later said that while he didn’t think that Irving was antisemitic. However, he noted that this was “not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.”

The multitude of conditions for Irving’s return also drew backlash from LeBron James and NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown. Both argued that an apology should have been sufficient for Irving to return to court.

According to league sources, Irving could make his return on Sunday night at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Saturday, the Nets had Irving listed as questionable for the game against Memphis. The team’s public relations account revealed that he is now listed as “available.”

Nets guard Kyrie Irving upgraded from questionable to available for today’s game against the Grizzlies, per team. Looks like suspension is over. pic.twitter.com/QVq5wvFuWe — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) November 20, 2022

This change comes after Irving released another apology for his actions.

“I just want to apologize deeply for all my actions throughout the time that it’s been since the post was first put up. I’ve had a lot of time to think,” he told SNY. “But my focus, initially, if I could do it over, would be to heal and repair a lot of my close relationships with my Jewish relatives, brothers and sisters.”

