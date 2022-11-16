Celtics Forward Jaylen Brown Finds Joe Tsai’s Hypocrisy ‘Alarming’ Amid Kyrie Irving Suspension, Calls Out His Connection To China

No one has made more sense in the NBA regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving-antisemitism debacle than Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

And after Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brown dropped his highlight of the season after delivering common-sense truth on Irving’s indefinite suspension — and how it relates to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai’s connection to China.

The standards for today’s outrage have been so distorted that Tsai has been getting away with supporting China’s genocide and enslavement of millions of Uyghur Muslims, while Kyrie Irving gets reprimanded for posting a tweet to a movie and gets labeled “antisemitic” by national media.

Well, Jaylen Brown has witnessed the hypocrisy stretch on and is stepping up to call out the owner after Tsai tweeted that Irving has “more work to do.”

Joe Tsai Doesn’t Want An Apology, He Wants Re-Education

Brown acknowledged Tsai’s blatant re-education methods on Irving — giving the player six steps before returning to action — and called it an “alarming” situation.

“Our society has work to do, including Joe Tsai. It’s 2022. It takes 10 minutes of time to see who these business owners, corporations, who they’re associated with”👀



“[Tsai’s] response was alarming to me,” Brown said after the win against OKC.

“He didn’t say that the organization was working together to get Kyrie back on the floor. He said that [Kyrie] had more work to do,” Brown added before making a clear nod to Tsai’s ties in China.

WATCH:

“And our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai. It’s 2022. It takes 10 minutes of time to see who these business owners, corporations etc., who they’re associated with and who they’re doing business with, who they’re affiliated with.”

Brown serves alongside Irving as vice president of the NBA players association, who also reprimanded Irving for posting a link to the movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which contains racially-charged language.

The Celtics player has held Irving accountable for the controversy. Using that same reasoning, Brown believes it is now time for Kyrie to get back to playing.

“I’m vice president of the union, and it’s part of my job to protect our players legally,” Brown continued, “And to see Phil Knight [Nike co-founder] first come out and condemn Kyrie, and also see Joe Tsai say he has more work to do, I think it’s time for a larger conversation.”

It’s also worth noting that Irving crossed his original five-game suspension (with no pay) mark last week. He has still not been given a return date.

Tsai’s Punishing of Kyrie Sets A Dangerous Precedent

Repercussions stemming from Irving’s posting the link to Hebrew to Negroes have included having the book that it’s based on taken off shelves at Barnes & Noble, the nation’s large chain of bookstores with over 600 locations.

All of these outcomes stemming from the Irving controversy have been in line with China’s penchant for censorship and punishment. Coincidence? Definitely not.

Brown concluded his All-Star-level response to the Irving drama by highlighting NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s discussions with Irving last week.

Silver confidently stated that Irving had no antisemitic intent behind his advertising of the film. He met with Kyrie last week: one of the steps on Irving’s to-do list.

“I don’t think he meant any harm by posting it. Obviously, it came off as insensitive to a lot of people, but Adam came out with a statement, he doesn’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic. Joe Tsai came out and said a statement that they don’t believe he is antisemitic. …

“But the comment that Joe Tsai made, which I feel like bothered a lot of people was like, ‘He has more work to do.’ Like, what does that mean? Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai. So I’m curious to know what that is, what that means.”

Irving will miss his seventh game Tuesday night as the Nets take on the Sacramento Kings.

It’s time to let Kyrie play.