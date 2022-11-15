Barnes & Noble Removes Book Kyrie Irving Shared: ‘Hebrews to Negroes’

Barnes & Noble removed the book “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” from its shelves on Tuesday.

The title gained attention in October when NBA guard Kyrie Irving promoted an Amazon link to a film adaptation of the book, which promotes a Black Hebrew Israelite ideology.

The Nets suspended Irving for not apologizing for tweeting the link. In addition, the Walmart links to the book and film now direct users to a deleted page.

The decision from Barnes & Noble comes after Mila Kunis, Debra Messing, and other entertainment figures signed an open letter to booksellers, ordering them to delist the book. The nonprofit organization Creative Community for Peace orchestrated the letter. The CCFP accused Amazon and B&N of “profiting from bigotry.”

Amazon continues to sell “Hebrews to Negroes” films and books as of Tuesday. Some of the titles are among the best-sellers on the site:

We expect Amazon to unlist the above titles shortly. Media companies and sports leagues respond to outrage.

As we reported earlier this month, there was minimal attention on Amazon for selling the film that Irving’s critics declared dangerously anti-Semitic. Rather, all of the attention had been on Irving for the (thought) crime of tweeting a link.

Now, the pressure is on Amazon to act accordingly while Irving tries to complete a five-step policy to return to the NBA. That’s how hysteria works. It spreads from one subject to another.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), demanded Amazon remove the film and the book from its marketplace immediately in a social media post Tuesday.

Greenblatt says Amazon’s listing of the titles “will lead directly to the harm of Jews.” That’s how hysteria works. It spreads from one target to another.

Both Barnes & Noble and Amazon continue to sell “Mein Kampf,” Adolf Hitler’s manifesto. Apparently, that is okay and “Hebrews to Negroes” is not.