Kristin Cavallari Wears Next To Nothing In Racy Lingerie Shoot

Kristin Cavallari, also known as Jay Cutler’s ex-wife and Matt Leinart’s ex-lover, is making both fellas pine for the old days with a racy photoshoot that shows her wearing basically nothing.

Spoiler alert: the 36-year-old still very much has her fastball.

The former Laguna Beach star sent out a couple Instagram heaters late Tuesday, giving fans a sneak peak at her upcoming shoot for her jewelry and skincare line, Uncommon James.

True to her word, Cavallari showed the world that very few woman have anything in common with her.

Kristin Cavallari can’t stop sending out heaters

What a second act lately from our girl Kristin, who’s now a few years removed from her split with Jay Cutler and absolutely thriving.

In recent months she’s taken wild vacations, had crazy spa days, revealed she used to date Heisman winner Matt Leinart and took us on a Polaroid-filled trip down memory lane that knocked our socks off.

She also revealed in a recent interview that horny married men won’t leave her alone. I, for one, was SHOCKED by that news.

“I’ve gotten a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I’m like, ‘This is silly. I need someone who’s established,’” she said in the same interview. “It’s hard to find people who have the same goals – especially when they’re younger and want to start a family.”

I’d imagine that after this most recent photoshoot, Kristin’s gonna be fending off attacks from men of all ages. Buckle up, queen, and head on a swivel.

Cool choker, too! Haven’t seen one of these since an episode of Freaks and Geeks.