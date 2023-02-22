Kristin Cavallari Says Married Men Won’t Leave Her Alone Post-Divorce

Videos by OutKick

Jay Cutler’s ex-wife – and Matt Leinart’s ex-girlfriend! – Kristin Cavallari is having a hard time finding that special someone post-divorce because it’s mostly married men who are hopping in her DMs.

Cavallari, who divorced Cutler a few years back, joined Rachel Bilson on her Broad Ideas podcast earlier this week and revealed the STUNNING news that the majority of fellas throwing themselves at her are already hitched.

Frankly, I can’t imagine why based off of her Instagram page, which is full of enough heaters – both past and present – to make your head spin!

Kristin Cavallari is looking for someone established for her next husband.

Kristin Cavallari looking for someone established post-divorce

Hard to imagine that unhappy, horny married men would jump into Kristin’s DMs and shoot their shot. Weird.

The former Laguna Beach star has been linked to country singer Chase Rice, among others, since the divorce with Smokin’ Jay Cutler back in 2020, and also gave Rachel a little insight into her dating habits later in the podcast.

“I’ve gotten a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I’m like, ‘This is silly. I need someone who’s established,'” she said. “It’s hard to find people who have the same goals – especially when they’re younger and want to start a family.”

Cavallari and Cutler were together for seven years when she filed for divorce and share three children together, but she admitted she probably won’t pop out another unless she’s wowed by some future man.

Who that next someone will be is anyone’s guess, by the way. Along with Rice, Cavallari’s also been spotted partaking in some steamy makeout sessions with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

Cameron, by the way, turned 30 a few weeks ago. So, maybe that means he now fits Kristin’s criteria?

Stay tuned!