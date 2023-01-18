Kristin Cavallari Admits She Dated Matt Leinart Before Jay Cutler, Says She’s Done With Athletes

Kristin Cavallari finally admitted this week what many have speculated for years now: before Jay Cutler, there was Matt Leinart.

The former Laguna Beach star let the cat out of the bag on the Back to the Beach podcast, telling the hosts that yes, the former Heisman winner was the first quarterback she ever dated.

“Matt is the nicest human being on the planet,” she said. “He’s such a great guy. But yeah, I dated him when I was 18, my second half of my senior year. He was a five-year senior at USC. He was on top of the world that year.

“I was so excited about it, clearly, like, no chill whatsoever. But it was a big deal for me.”

Kristin Cavalleri says Matt Leinart was the real QB1. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Well, there you have it! After years of speculation – Cavallari never revealed Leinart’s name on the hit MTV show back in the day – we finally have our confirmation.

Now we can all finally sleep tonight!

Seriously, though. What a damn resume Cavallari, 36, has built for herself. Shoots for the stars in high school and gets a USC legend, then graduates, grows up, and snags Smokin’ Jay Cutler. What a life.

Or not.

Cavallari later said she was pretty much done dating athletes, and that includes quarterbacks, starting pitchers and point guards.

“Ah God, my first quarterback,” she reminisced. “I dated a couple athletes in my day, I will say. Here’s my deal. I dated a hockey player. For me, now in my life where I’m at, it’s more about schedules. So baseball, they’re gone all the time. Basketball, they’re gone all the time. Football’s reasonable. Hockey, they’re gone a lot, but it’s doable.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler split in 2020. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

“To be honest, I don’t want to say anything I’m going to end up regretting, but I don’t think I want to date another athlete. I’ve done that. I want to leave that in the past.”

Sorry, Tom Brady!

Anyways, Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot back in 2013 but called it quits in 2020 in a move she described as “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Personally, I’m a Jay Cutler fan, so that one cuts deep.

While athletes of any kind may be out the picture, Cavallari has been linked to several high-profile names since the split, including country singer Chase Rise and “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron.

Better keep those schedules light, boys.