Kliff Kingsbury’s Instagram Model Girlfriend Checks In From His Backyard

The offseason is over and Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is back to work at training camp. The summer of traveling with his Instagram model girlfriend Veronica Bielik has also come to an end.

That doesn’t mean Veronica isn’t hanging around. Prior to a trip back to Poland for her sister’s bachelorette party this weekend, she checked in from Kliff’s famous backyard.

The 42-year-old’s backyard should look familiar to you. If you remember the NFL Draft in 2020, his yard was featured in the look of his insane virtual draft room that won the entire draft experience.

Being a head coach in the NFL isn’t as easy as some make it look

Being a hot stud head coach in the NFL isn’t always fun and games. Sure Kliff’s got the money, an Instagram model girlfriend, and a decent team to coach. As good as that sounds it doesn’t come without stress.

Kingsbury has a young quarterback in Kyler Murray to get on the same page with. That’s proving to be almost a full-time job.

Murray apparently doesn’t do a lot film study on his own, instead choosing to put his focus on Call of Duty.

An attempt to get Murray, who recently signed a 5-year, $230.5 million extension, to do more film study failed. The team was bullied into removing a homework clause from the contract.

Every job has things you don’t like about it that you have to deal with. All things considered for Kingsbury, the perks of his job far outweigh any downside.