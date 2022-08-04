Kyler Murray’s Stats During Call Of Duty Promo Weekends Are Concerning

Maybe the now erased independent study clause the Arizona Cardinals stuffed into Kyler Murray’s contract wasn’t such a bad idea after all?

At least that’s the conclusion drawn by one dedicated Reddit user. And by “dedicated,” I mean really, really dedicated.

The user, who goes by the name u/NegativeBee, did some digging into Murray’s past, and broke down exactly how he plays on Sundays when the video game Call of Duty is offering promotional weekends, compared to when it’s just a normal weekend.

The end result? Well, some may call it coincidence, while others — especially those with teenagers at home — will know exactly what’s going on.

Yes, Murray apparently plays significantly worse on weekends where the video game is having special promotions – also known as 2XP or 3XP (don’t bother looking it up, you’ll go down a wormhole I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.)

The statistical difference is … something.

A statistical analysis of NFL Quarterback Kyler Murray's performance shows that he plays worse when there's active Double XP weekends happening in Call of Duty. There were rumors stating that they he played a lot of Call of Duty, even during the season. https://t.co/47sI8lwN8u pic.twitter.com/PcBMs33RcY — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 2, 2022

Let’s dig in.

First off, the difference in passing yards and completion percentage is pretty negligible, so we’ll skip those. But the difference in passer rating? That’s certainly a show-stopper if you will.

It may not seem like a lot, but the difference between a passer rating of 97 and 89 is pretty big. Don’t believe me?

Patrick Mahomes had just over a 97 passer rating last season. Ryan Tannehill had an 89.

Justin Herbert had a 97.5 passer rating. Davis Mills had an 88.8.

Kyler Murray and Call of Duty? Yep. They may just go together pretty well. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Finally, the win-loss record is suspect. Murray is 18-16-1 on non-promotional weekends compared to 4-7 on others.

So, some weekends Kyler was Patrick Mahomes, and others he was Ryan Tannehill. Is it because he was “grinding for rare character skins,” as this user says? Who knows.

Finally, I’ll leave you with this …

This year’s Call of Duty — Modern Warfare 2, for those who care — will be released Oct. 28. Murray and the Cardinals are set to play at the Minnesota Vikings two days later.

I’m just saying.