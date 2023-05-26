KJ Wright Not Sure If Russell Wilson Can Handle Sean Payton’s ‘Harshness’

Videos by OutKick

Public opinion of Russell Wilson is at an all-time low.

No one has faith in this guy — and that includes Wilson’s former teammate KJ Wright.

Appearing on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” Thursday, Wright said he’s not sure how the quarterback will handle Sean Payton’s tough coaching style.

He even suggested Wilson might have been coddled in Seattle under head coach Pete Carroll.

“This is going to be a sight to see,” Wright said. “Because when he was in Seattle for those 10 years, Coach Carroll did a good job of — I’m not going to say protecting Russ — but he really just shielded him in a way, like ‘Hey, the defense is going to be the lead dog, you’re going to hand the ball off to [former Seahawks running back] Marshawn Lynch.'”

"After a loss, if you played bad Sean Payton will let you know loud and clear how he feels about you…"@KJ_WRIGHT34 lets us know how he thinks Russell Wilson will do with such a different coaching style pic.twitter.com/VRU8TvLLP1 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 25, 2023

Wilson now enters his second year as quarterback of the Denver Broncos. And his first year was… not good.

Under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Denver struggled to a 5-12 season. Wilson saw a career-worst passer rating of 84.4, a career-low 16 touchdown passes and a career-high 55 sacks.

As a result, the Broncos fired just about everyone (except Wilson) and handed the head coaching job to Payton.

(Credit: Getty Images)

And unlike Wilson’s past coaches, Wright said Payton won’t hesitate to call him out.

“I heard how he runs his meetings. After a loss, if you played bad, Sean Payton will let you know loud and clear how he feels about you,” Wright said. “And that’s the question. Can Russ handle the critiqueness, the harshness, the, ‘Hey, you got to get better and I’m calling you out in front of this entire football team.'”

There’s a new sheriff in town, and it’s not Russell Wilson.

Unlike last season, Wilson will not be allowed to bring his personal quarterback coach, Jake Heaps, or other outside personnel to the team’s facility.

“I’m not too familiar with that,” Payton previously said. “That’s foreign to me. That’s not gonna take place here. Our staff will be here, our players will be here and that will be it.”

Wilson also lost his second-floor private office at the team facility. He might even have to park his car with the rest of the players now.

The horror!

But I guess that’s the sort of entitlement that comes with a $245 million contract.

Still, it sounds like Sean Payton is handing Russ his biggest humbling since Patrick Star torched him on Christmas Day.