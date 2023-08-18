Kid Rock Spotted With Bud Light Can During Nashville Concert Months After Dylan Mulvaney Debacle

Videos by OutKick

New video footage and social media pictures from Nashville on Thursday night show Kid Rock attending a concert while holding a Bud Light can.

Photos and videos began circulating across social media that showed the famed country rock singer attending Colt Ford’s concert at Nashville’s Skydeck venue. Kid Rock was positioned in the VIP section upstairs and at one point is even shouted out by Ford as the crowd begins cheering for him.

Video posted on Skydeck’s official Instagram page show Kid Rock saluting Ford by tipping his cap while also holding a Bud Light in his hand. WATCH:

Loading the player...

KID ROCK WAS SEEN WITH BUD LIGHT CAN ON THURSDAY NIGHT

OutKick reached out to Kid Rock and his management for comment but have not gotten a response.

Not a good look for the country rock singer who has become one of the lead proponents of boycotting Bud Light ever since the beer brand teamed up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light has since faced an “unofficial boycott” as their sales have drastically declined over 30% in recent months.

Hey @KidRock 👋🏼



This you at the Colt Ford concert last night?



Interesting drink choice 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/Urvn3Hwenl — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) August 18, 2023

SINGER HAS ACTIVELY BEEN AGAINST BUD LIGHT

In April, he jumped on the initial outrage bandwagon by filming a viral video that showed him obliterating a case of Bud Light. He can be seen screaming “F*** Anheuser-Busch!”

Before a recent concert in Nashville, some of his fans vowed to never drink Bud Light again. And earlier this week Joe Rogan said that Kid Rock was actually the biggest reason that Bud Light sales began falling.

Fans are now wondering if the artist has now become the “Do as I say, not as I do” example that we see time and time again amongst celebrities and politicians.