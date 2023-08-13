Joe Rogan Says It Was ‘Game Over’ For Bud Light Once Kid Rock Shot Up Some Cans

Videos by OutKick

Joe Rogan thinks Bud Light’s issues started the moment Kid Rock hit the trigger on some cans.

Bud Light has been in huge trouble ever since the company went woke and teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Sales have fallen off a cliff, Anheuser-Busch’s stock price is down and people seem to have completely moved on from the once-popular light beer brand.

Rogan thinks it can all be tied back to the moment Kid Rock grabbed a weapon and shot up a bunch of Bud Light cans.

Joe Rogan credits Kid Rock’s shooting video for sparking mass backlash against Bud Light.

“Forget about everyone’s outrage. Settle down everybody. Relax. They f*cked up. Let them off the hook. They f*cked up. It’s one thing. It’s not even that big of a deal, but when Kid Rock shoots your f*cking beer, it’s game over,” Rogan said with a huge smile on his face while laughing during an interview with Post Malone.

Malone, a big Bud Light fan, joined in on the laughter and added it was a “cool MP5” the rock star used to obliterate the Bud Light cans.

However, the star musician questioned the decision to do the stunt given the high cost of ammo these days.

Will Bud Light ever recover?

Joe Rogan has been all over the place on the Bud Light issue. He’s said it’s really not that big of a deal, but also doesn’t seem like a fan of Dylan Mulvaney at all.

The popular podcast host previously slammed Mulvaney as “mentally ill person who’s just an attention wh*re.”

While he might not be a fan of the Bud Light backlash, he’s also clearly not impressed with Dylan Mulvaney’s antics.

Now, he’s crediting Kid Rock with sparking the backlash by shooting a bunch of Bud Light cans. Honestly, Kid Rock’s video was pretty funny and wild, but the backlash was happening whether the rock star did his stunt or not.

People simply don’t want wokeness injected into their beer choice. The average light beer fan just wants to drink a beer and be left alone.

Instead of understanding that, Bud Light went mega-woke and is now paying the price. It’s hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel as the brand continues to get slammed months later.

Bud Light continues to get slammed for teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Will Bud Light ever recover? Anything is possible, but it’s definitely not looking good. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. That’s a lesson BL has learned in humiliating fashion.