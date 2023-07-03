Joe Rogan: Dylan Mulvaney Is ‘Mentally Ill’ And An ‘Attention Wh*re’

Videos by OutKick

Joe Rogan isn’t a fan of Dylan Mulvaney in the aftermath of the Bud Light disaster.

Bud Light is still attempting to save itself after making the incredibly stupid decision to team up with Mulvaney.

Sales have been destroyed since the March Madness promo at the start of April featuring the transgender activist and the brand has become a punchline. Their situation doesn’t even seem close to being resolved.

Well, you can now add Joe Rogan to the people piling on.

Joe Rogan rips Dylan Mulvaney.

Rogan initially didn’t seem to care about the Mulvaney collab when it first happened, but his tune has since changed.

The popular podcaster made it clear he’s not a fan at all of Mulvaney and thinks the transgender influencer just wants attention.

“The only time [capital] respects opinions is when people boycott sh*t and it works like this Bud Light thing, and now people are like ‘don’t do that again,'” Rogan said during a recent episode of his podcast with Ice Cube when explaining the backlash, according to Newsweek.

Joe Rogan calls Dylan Mulvaney “mentally ill.” (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“Take a brand like Bud Light. It’s for blue-collar drinking people and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention wh*re,” Rogan further said on the episode with Ice Cube. Rogan also took aim at target and other companies going woke.

“I think that’s an ESG thing, and Target lost billions of dollars because people are sick of this sh*t. They’re sick of social things that are controversial, getting stuffed into your face and where you have to accept it, and people are like ‘I don’t wanna accept it. I’m just here for f*cking toilet paper,'” Rogan stated when talking about Target selling LGBTQ+-themed clothing, according to the same Newsweek report.

Rogan and many others have had enough woke nonsense.

People have truly had it with the woke garbage infecting society. People just want to be left alone, and they definitely don’t want politics infecting their alcohol choices.

Bud Light was built into a powerhouse brand over the course of decades. It was the most popular beer brand in America.

Bud Light is still getting crushed after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Then, with a single Instagram partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, the brand took a hit that might not be able to be fixed.

It’s truly an all-time great example. of going woke and going broke. Anheuser-Busch stock is down more than 15% since the Mulvaney video was posted. It’s a bloodbath, and it was completely avoidable.

Joe Rogan rips Dylan Mulvaney as “mentally ill.” (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Yet, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch don’t seem interested in apologizing. Joe Rogan and many other people have had enough of it, and it’s why BL is getting crushed. We’ll see if A-B does anything to change the narrative, but right now, the pressure isn’t letting up.