Joe Rogan Reacts To Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney Controversy, Offers Rather Humorous Fix

Joe Rogan isn’t fired up about Bud Light teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney, but he understands why people are.

The incredibly popular beer brand has taken a significant hit since teaming up with the transgender activist. One of the major issues is that Mulvaney’s video appeared to be nothing more than a sad attempt to mock women.

It implied women are too stupid to know what March Madness is. Does anyone know a woman in America who is unaware of what March Madness is?

Outrage has been swift and fierce. Sales have taken a hit, Kid Rock blew some cases away, John Rich floated possibly pulling the beer from his Nashville bar and plenty of other people are upset. Now, Rogan has weighed in, and his thoughts are a bit all over the place.

Joe Rogan discusses Dylan Mulvaney collaborating with Bud Light.

Rogan made it clear he isn’t outraged by the collaboration, but he definitely understands why Kid Rock and others are.

“The thing about this Dylan Mulvaney thing, is, it’s like, it’s just someone who wants a lot of attention, and you’re giving that someone a lot of attention. You’re trying to reach another audience. I saw it, and I was like, ‘What the f*ck is this?’ My initial reaction is, ‘This is silly. Are they really doing this?’ It’s also your Bud Light fan, your typical Bud Light fan is like NASCAR, f*cking sports, that’s most of the people drinking Bud Light. Guys like Shane [Gillis],” Rogan said while talking with podcast guest Sam Tallent as both were drinking Bud Light.

He further added, “I like that people get mad. I think what Kid Rock did was funny, I laughed at it. I told him I thought it was funny, but also, it doesn’t make me mad. It just makes me like, ‘What?’ I get what they’re doing. They’re trying to get people who are popular. They’re trying to get influencers to help them.”

Rogan also suggested throwing Shane Gillis’ face on can could balance out the situation. The famous comedian is known for being a huge Bud Light fan, and he’s one of the few people in entertainment willing to constantly call out woke garbage.

A Shane Gillis can would definitely be very funny, and it would actually show Bud Light has a little self-awareness. Instead, Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light appear to have no interest in walking any of this back.

The beer brand remains in the spotlight.

While Rogan had a very measured and even response, there’s many who have not. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

People have had enough of the woke mind virus consuming the country. Again, it’s not just the fact Bud Light teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney that has people outraged.

It’s the fact Dylan Mulvaney openly mocks women and gets rewarded for it. Now, people are pushing back because they feel they’ve been alienated.

As John Rich told Tucker Carlson, “The customers decide. Customers are king. I own a bar in downtown Nashville. Our number one selling beer up until a few days ago was what? Bud Light. We got cases and cases and cases of it sitting back there. But in the past several days you’re hard-pressed to find anyone ordering one. So as a business owner, I go, hey if you aren’t ordering it, we got to put something else in here. At the end of the day, that’s capitalism. That’s how it works”

Now, it will be interesting to see where Bud Light goes from here. Will the company dial it back if sales fall in harsher fashion? A great business person would say a change must be made. Of course, bowing to the woke mob knows no limits. At this point, it wouldn’t be shocking if Bud Light just doubled down.