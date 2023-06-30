Bud Light Sales Getting Obliterated Is Now ‘Business As Usual,’ Beer Industry Insider Says

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light’s horrific current state of decline might simply be the new normal.

The beer brand under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella has been spiraling downward ever since Dylan Mulvaney posted a March Madness promo with the brand. Mulvaney, who recently attacked Bud Light for not showing enough support, acted too stupid understand sports and appeared to mock women. The ad upset a large chunk of customers and the backlash has been unrelenting for three months.

Sales are down around 30%, Anheuser-Busch’s stock is down nearly 16.7% and there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.

Bud Light is in huge trouble.

Beer Business Daily publisher Harry Schuhmacher believes that this might be the new normal for the once-popular beer.

“The trends have remained almost the same since about mid-May… now it’s almost like business as usual,” Schuhmacher told Fox News Digital when talking about Bud Light’s collapsing sales.

He further added, “It’s surprised a lot of people, even their competitors, who are really struggling to keep up to supply the beer. It’s not like flipping a switch.”

Will Bud Light ever recover? (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

This is a case study in what happens when you go woke.

The most amazing part about this situation is Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light haven’t apologized yet. In fact, the companies have done everything possible to try to get fans back other than apologize.

That includes running a promo for the families of fallen war heroes, offering free beer and bringing back old marketing tactics.

Bud Light remains in huge trouble after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. Will the company ever be able to bounce back? (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Yet, A-B and BL just can’t apologize. The marketing executives responsible have reportedly been pushed out the door, but that’s done nothing to fix the situation.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth couldn’t even simply state he wouldn’t do another promo with Dylan Mulvaney. That should have been a very easy win for Whitworth.

“Hey, would you do this all over again if you could?” “Hell no.”

That would have at least indicated Whitworth understood the gravity of the situation. Instead, he completely whiffed. It just goes to show A-B and Bud Light still don’t get it. They just don’t get it.

Bud Light continues to get crushed since going woke. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It appears the chaos and turmoil surrounding the once-popular beer won’t end soon. The company is in huge trouble if this truly is the new normal. Go woke, go broke.