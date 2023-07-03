Kid Rock Concertgoers Vow To Never Drink Bud Light

Videos by OutKick

Kid Rock’s fans don’t have any interest in drinking Bud Light during his shows.

Bud Light continues to get shellacked on a daily basis ever since the company decided collaborating with Dylan Mulvaney was a good business idea.

The company is now taking it from all sides after Mulvaney accused BL and Anheuser-Busch of not showing enough support.

Well, one of the original critics of BL’s decision to go woke was Kid Rock. The famous musician filmed himself blasting cases of Bud Light and shouted, “F*ck Bud Light and f*ck Anheuser-Busch.”

Kid Rock fans don’t want Bud Light.

It probably won’t surprise you to learn his fans also don’t like Bud Light at all. Fox News spoke to people attending a one of the famous musician’s concerts in Nashville to see what they’d be enjoying and one thing was clear:

Bud Light wasn’t an option for many of them.

You can watch the answers below. It’s pretty funny.

People don’t want woke beer.

Kid Rock fans boycotting Bud Light might be the least surprising development of the past several months. In fact, anything less would have been shocking.

If you drew a Venn diagram of people who hate wokeness and listen to the rock legend’s music, you’d end up with a perfect circle.

It’s now early July, and the backlash against Bud Light has been going on for more than three months. Dylan Mulvaney’s March Madness promo happened at the start of April.

Kid Rock fans refuse to drink Bud Light. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

The promo very literally happened why the college basketball season was underway. Summer is here and the pressure on BL isn’t letting up at all. In fact, there’s probably a serious argument to be made the movement against the Anheuser-Busch beer brand is only gaining momentum.

Go woke, go broke. Kid Rock fans refusing to drink Bud Light is a perfect example of the common man standing up against woke nonsense.

Six months ago, your average Kid Rock fan probably loved a few cold Bud Lights. Now, it’s a joke to them.

Kid Rock fans don’t want to drink Bud Light. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Bud Light went woke and is now dealing with the consequences. A once-powerful brand is now a cautionary tale.