Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Has Beer-Chugging Contest With Fan At Nuggets Parade

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a man of the people.

And he likes himself a cold one as much as the rest of us.

The NBA champion Nuggets paraded through the streets of Denver on Thursday as thousands lined the course to celebrate.

One lucky fan got to take part in a cool moment when KCP called for a brewski and the two held an impromptu chugging contest.

KCP vs. Nuggets fan chugging contest… you decide who won 😂 #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/hQjLaW6CRe — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 15, 2023

What a chug from the former Georgia Bulldog. He absolutely dummied that fan, who seemed to spill most of his beer when KCP went in for a hug.

But who cares? When everyone is too pumped about the Nuggets winning their first NBA championship in franchise history to care that a dude who’s 6-foot-5 just drank you under the table.

While KCP was chugging like a champ, Game 3 savior Christian Braun was wasting some suds off the back of a fire truck.

The Game 3 hero Christian Braun pic.twitter.com/O3EMwfKgdT — Ryan Kaufman (@GingerlyTweets) June 15, 2023

Do you want to know who isn’t going to waste any booze? Head coach Michael Malone.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone enjoying some light refreshments at the victory parade. pic.twitter.com/uTicn7ChGA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 15, 2023

Also in attendance was star player Nikola Jokic who seemed to be having a good time, or was at least pretending to.

Although, this moment may have made him considerably less happy. A fan-thrown beer ricocheted off one of his teammates and drilled his wife in the face.

Nikola Jokic's wife got hit in the face with a beer can tossed by one of the Nuggets fans at the championship parade.pic.twitter.com/QRPqNshqOX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Here’s to hoping Mrs. Jokic is okay, but do you know where Nikola Jokic would be quick to tell you is somewhere you won’t get hit the face with a wayward can of Coors Light? At a horse farm in Serbia.

Although, I’ve never been to Serbia maybe stuff like that is common there too.

Denver is getting a championship parade workout, as just one year ago, the Avalanche were trekking through town with the Stanley Cup in tow.

