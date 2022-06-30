Denver Cop Doesn’t Recognize Avalanche Star, Tries To Kick Him Out Of Stanley Cup Parade

The Colorado Avalanche partied like it was 2001 Thursday, celebrating their first Stanley Cup championship in 21 years.

The team, which will soon have all of their names etched on Lord Stanley’s Cup for at least 52 years, took to the streets of Denver atop floats and fire trucks while thousands of fans watched on.

Some players eventually fled to the streets, getting up close and celebrating with fans. And that’s when defenseman Bowen Byram nearly found himself in a tricky situation. Running through the streets with a couple of Coors Light’s (solid choice) in his hand, Byram was met by a Denver police officer, who clearly had zero idea who the young star was.

“I play for the team.”



Denver cop didn’t know who Bo Byram was 😂



(🎥: genn_stroud/IG) pic.twitter.com/9bdTB6AXZ2 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 30, 2022

Bowen Byram living his best life #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/85Ixbhm6iO — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022

Byram had a near 30-second exchange with the police officer, explaining to him that he plays for the team. Not only does the 21-year-old play for Colorado, but he was one of the team’s best players during the Stanley Cup Final victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 2019 fourth overall pick played more five-on-five minutes than any player on either team in the series. The Avalanche outshot the Lightning, 79-44, during that time.

It’s very possible Byram may not remember much, however, as he hasn’t the past four days while the Avalanche have celebrated.

“The last four days, I don’t remember much,” said Byram, who became of age to drink just 17 days ago.

