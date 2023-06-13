Nuggets Fans Climb Stoplights While Celebrating Team’s First NBA Title, Aaron Gordon Joins In On The Street Party

Videos by OutKick

The Denver Nuggets reached the peak of the NBA mountaintop for the first time in franchise history on Monday night after ending the Miami Heat’s Cinderella run, and Nuggets fans celebrated accordingly.

Denver fans have had to go 46 years without seeing their team win an NBA title, but all of that frustration ended thanks to Nikola Jokic’s monster game to push the Nuggets to a 94-89 win in Game 5.

Some Nuggets fans reacted to the win by finding the nearest stoplight and climbing on top of it. This has become normal behavior from fans around the country after their team earns a big win. There is something about climbing on top of tall objects that dudes simply can’t pass up.

Getting down from said tall object is a different story, but falling is apparently a good option when you have hundreds of people below you.

Update: Both of the young men dropped from their spots atop the traffic light into the crowd, which appears to have caught them. pic.twitter.com/W6wLv2EEBl — Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton (@meganululani) June 13, 2023

Some fans brought out some fireworks in the middle of the downtown Denver celebration as well.

CHAMPIONSHIP CITY, BABY! 🗣 A crowd has gathered at 20th and Market in downtown Denver after the Denver Nuggets clinched their first-ever NBA title. pic.twitter.com/nMLGPyqieZ — Denver7 Nuggets News (@DenverChannel) June 13, 2023

While fans popping off fireworks and climbing light posts is nothing new, players from the actual championship-winning team joining the party outside is a rare sight, but that’s exactly what we saw from Aaron Gordon on Monday night.

Gordon, who had an off night scoring just four points in Game 5, took to the streets with no shirt on and a very expensive chain around his neck to celebrate with fans.

Aaron Gordon outside with the fans right now celebrating the Nuggets Championship 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wStSb7zHpp — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) June 13, 2023

Congrats to the city of Denver for getting to celebrate its second championship in two years after the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last season after knocking off the Tampa Bay Lightning.