Kenny Smith Says There’s ‘Something Wrong’ With Ja Morant, Accurately Explains His Actions Are Nobody Else’s Fault

Kenny Smith doesn’t feel bad for Ja Morant catching serious heat for flashing a gun on Instagram Live for the second time in less than three months. While others in the media seem to be making excuses for the NBA superstar or pointing the finger at his friends and family, Smith isn’t subscribing to that idea.

Morant’s latest off-the-court antics were a talking point during Wednesday’s edition of ‘Inside The NBA‘ ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Smith dismissed the idea that since Morant hasn’t been charged with a crime then he shouldn’t face severe punishment.

With Morant now being a repeat offender there’s clearly “something wrong” with Morant, according to Smith.

“The NBA has a morality clause in everyone’s contract that expresses about violence, racism, all types of different things that could be considered morality. Flashing guns will be part of that, and when Adam Silver brings you in the office and says, ‘We’re going to suspend you eight games, and this is part of the morality clause.’ And then you do it again. There’s something wrong with you,” Kenny Smith explained.

“I hear a lot, ‘Oh, he’s got to get new friends.’ At this point, it’s not your friends, it’s you…or maybe you’re the friend that they shouldn’t be around.”

Kenny Smith doesn’t think anyone should be making excuses for Ja Morant. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Smith wasn’t the only personality on the show to bash Morant on Wednesday night.

Charles Barkley called out everyone that is coming up with excuses for Morant’s actions, like ESPN’s JJ Redick.

“Well, first of all, I got to say this, man, we got some ideas, some fool, some jacka*ses on television. They really just pissed me off,” Barkley said.

Talking about, ‘Ja should make a stand saying he didn’t break any laws, he didn’t do anything wrong. We are in a state where you can carry a gun.’ Those guys are just… freaking idiots.”

Morant was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies after he flashed a gun on Instagram Live over the weekend. He is likely facing a lengthy suspension to begin next season with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver telling ESPN on Tuesday night to expect “the worst” when it comes to a potential punishment.